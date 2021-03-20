MOST IMPORTANT POINTS Eren desires to discuss whereas Armin and Mikasa sit with Gabi

The Jaegerists seize Hange and the opposite troopers

“Assault on Titan” Season 4, Episodes 14 and 15 will air this Sunday

New episodes air this week because the sequence nears its finish. Followers will see two consecutive episodes following an earthquake information broadcast that postponed “Assault on Titan” Season 4, Episode 14 to March 14.

Japanese tv broadcaster NHK is broadcast with out affecting the schedule of the sequence finale Episode 14 at 12:10 pm native time, Monday (11:10 am ET, Sunday) and “Assault on Titan” Season 4, Episode 15 at 12:34 pm native time (11:34 am ET, Sunday).

Followers within the US can watch the episodes on-line by way of reside streaming Crunchyroll and FunimationThe simulcast might be obtainable in Japanese with English subtitles.

In “Assault on Titan” Season 4, Episode 14, Eren desires to have a peaceable dialog with Armin and Mikasa. He tells them they don’t have to combat to resolve Eldia’s issues.

In the meantime, Hange and the others are captured by Jaegerists, and Eren assures Armin and Mikasa that they won’t hurt them.

Mikasa asks Eren why he attacked Marley alone and if Yelena and Zeke persuaded him to work with them. It stays to be seen if Eren works with Zeke.

Gabi can also be nonetheless in the identical room as Eren and is terrified having witnessed his brutal assaults in Marley.

Twitter consumer _Dominating shared a brief recap of “Assault on Titan” Season 4, Episode 15, entitled “Sole Salvation.”

“In a hazy state of consciousness, he sees solely nostalgic faces and imprecise reminiscences and an encounter with a selected particular person. To perform the mission that awaits him, ”was the synopsis of” Assault on Titan “Season 4, Episode 15.

The solid of Assault on Titan, aka Shingeki no Kyojin, contains Yuuki Kaji as Eren Jaeger, Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackermann, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Reiner Braun, Takehito Koyasu as Zeke, Marina Inoue as Armin Arlelt, Natsuki Hanae as Falco Grice, Manami Numakura as Pieck, Ayane Sakura as Gabi Braun, Toshiki Masuda as Porco Galliard, Yumi Kawashima as Zofia, Ayumu Murase as Udo and Masaya Matsukaze as Colt Grice.

