“I don’t see myself as the favourite at all”- Max Verstappen factors out the situations the place Mercedes is powerful throughout the pre-season testing.

Max Verstappen had a terrific outing in Bahrain, as Purple Bull regarded like a robust contender for the championship this 12 months than it was final 12 months.

Their rivals Mercedes struggled throughout the weekend, however Verstappen just isn’t prepared to purchase that and, in distinction, have identified a couple of areas the place Mercedes confirmed its excellence.

“You possibly can see on the knowledge, of course, what they’re doing,” Verstappen said in an interview on Ziggo Sport. “They did their quickest lap with much less energy after which two laps taking it simple. After which the subsequent lap with half a second extra energy from the engine. So they’re quick, little question.

“However now that issues have been slightly bit tougher in the starting, of course, they attempt to push us into the favourite’s position. After which when they’re up there once more, it’s all genius.

“They did the identical final 12 months at some of the races. On Friday, they stated: ‘Sure, Purple Bull appears very sturdy’. However deep down, I knew that wasn’t the case. After which on Saturday, they’re there once more, and it’s like: ‘Oh, fantastic!’

“I don’t see myself as the favourite at all. In case you have been so dominant in the final seven years and have such a dominant automotive, you’re nonetheless good even you probably have the worst flooring below your automotive. So I nonetheless see Mercedes as the favourite.”

Are you bluffing?

When requested about whether or not he’s bluffing everybody by not enjoying the favourite card himself and sarcastically which he’s making use of it on Mercedes, Verstappen stated, when is Mercedes not favourites?

“However it is usually regular that they’re the favourites, isn’t it? For seven years in a row, they’ve gained every part. So I don’t see myself as the favourite at all.

“However I’m proud of what we did throughout testing, and I’m proud of the stability of the automotive. Whether or not it’s ok? No concept. We’ll see in Q3.”