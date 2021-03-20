“I don’t trust European hairdressers”- Yuki Tsunoda on how he ended up protecting long hair in 2020, as he never considered doing it.

Yuki Tsunoda shall be racing for Alpha Tauri this 12 months after making a spectacular debut season in Method 2 beneath the Purple Bull programme. This 12 months, throughout his F1 look in Bahrain, he appeared briefly hair, reverse to the cool long coiffure he had all through 2020.

Nonetheless, Tsunoda defined that he never intended to keep that look, and it was relatively his mistrust in the direction of the European hairstylist that stored him away from having a haircut.

“Truthfully, I don’t trust European hairdressers a lot as a result of European hair is completely different from Asian hair,” the Japanese defined to the Sport.

“Asian hair is harder and European hair is softer. I at all times ask Japanese hairdressers what’s going to occur if I take advantage of a European hairdresser, and so they say that they could have issue as a result of the kind of hair could be very completely different. That’s why I didn’t lower.”

However, Tsunoda couldn’t journey to his dwelling nation Japan due to the COVID-19 journey restrictions, propelling him to take a haircut in Bahrain, the place this 12 months’s pre-season testing occurred.

“I ended up chopping in Bahrain as a result of my hair was too long. And? It wasn’t good. The type was beautiful, however it was not the type I would really like.”

“It was cool, however I didn’t anticipate it to appear like that. It modified rather a lot as a result of it was too. It’s good as a result of it’s scorching in Bahrain, and I can really feel the wind extra.”

Confused Bahrain take a look at

Tsunoda then revealed he had a tricky outing in Bahrain due to the nervousness of driving an F1 automobile for the primary time at a non-Alpha Tauri association in 2021.

“I used to be a little bit stressed. I felt like I couldn’t usually drive at any time. For instance, after I did my simulation with out DRS, braking differs from when you will have DRS. And braking makes every part work: o steadiness of the automobile, the rotation.”

“I couldn’t make the automobile flip as a result of it stored popping out of the best way.”