NCAA Tournament Second Round: (1) Illinois (24-6) vs (8) Loyola (25-4) prediction and faculty basketball recreation preview.

Illinois vs Loyola Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 21

Game Time: COMING

Venue: COMING

Community: COMING

– All the CFN Fearless Predictions

Illinois vs Loyola Game Preview

For contemporary strains and to wager on faculty basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Loyola Will Win

Managed, measured, and by no means panicking, Loyola saved hitting the pictures it wanted to in opposition to a Georgia Tech workforce with out high participant Moses Wright, it was terrific from three, and it didn’t do something loopy to give you a 71-60 win.

The Ramblers don’t beat themselves.

They lead the nation in scoring protection by by no means letting a man keep open for greater than a heartbeat, they take the precise pictures and don’t have an entire lot of wasted possessions, and so they assault nicely sufficient to offer the Illinois backcourt issues.

For all the nice issues Illinois does, it’ll flip the ball over and it’ll commit an entire lot of fouls. However …

– 2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions

Why Illinois Will Win

The Illini didn’t have any points with fouls or turnovers in opposition to Drexel in a dominant efficiency.

It’s an entire workforce with the expertise in and out to win the nationwide title, and whereas Ayo Dosunmu could be the star, Kofi Cockburn is the problem – Loyola doesn’t have a solution for the within presence the Illini will deliver.

Illinois can’t get pissed off. Loyola will give you greater than its share of defensive stops, however the Illini will dominate on the boards, it’ll transfer the ball round nicely sufficient to get the open pictures – they’re wonderful at arising with assists with 19 in opposition to Drexel – and they need to have the ability to whip it round sufficient to at the very least make the Ramblers work a little bit tougher.

If all that fails, they’ll both let Dosunmu create his personal shot, or they’ll kick it into Cockburn.

What’s Going To Occur

The Ramblers will want everybody and Sister Jean to hit the boards actually, actually laborious, however that received’t be sufficient.

Loyola will struggle the great struggle, and it’ll be sturdy sufficient to frustrate the Illini and cling round deep into the second half, however the Illini will draw back late.

Don’t blow off simply how essential the absence of Wright was for Georgia Tech in Loyola win, and don’t low cost simply how massive that is for Illinois past simply shifting on into the Candy 16.

Loyola is 0-3 this 12 months when permitting 70 factors or extra and 25-1 when it doesn’t. Illinois has scored fewer than 70 simply 4 instances.

Illinois vs Loyola Prediction, Line

Illinois 76, Loyola 67

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Illinois -7, o/u: 133.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Should See Ranking: 3.5

5: Draymond Inexperienced’s sub has steak

1: Jayson Tatum’s turkey sub

– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Soccer & Basketball Colleges 2020-2021