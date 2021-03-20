NXT Star responds to dig from Matt Hardy. The AEW star took to social media to take a shot on the expertise from the Gold and Black model.

Matt Hardy left WWE and joined AEW final yr. He debuted along with his ‘Damaged’ gimmick however an absence of viewers compelled Hardy to check out different gimmicks comparable to Matt Hardy V1, and Unkillable Matt Hardy earlier than lastly selecting Big Cash Matt; a braggart who consistently talks about how a lot wealth he has.

This gimmick is comparable to NXT Star Cameron Grimes present character because the “richest man in NXT”. Grimes, who was educated by the Hardy Bros, turned the butt of a joke by the AEW star on social media. Hardy posted a throwback image on Twitter of the three of them asking followers which two Superstars amongst the three of them are the wealthiest.

#FBF 2013 Which 2 of those 3 are the wealthiest? pic.twitter.com/BV7tnYWBjw — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2021

NXT Star Cameron Grimes responds to dig from Matt Hardy

Grimes appeared to have a comeback prepared, replying nearly immediately:

“Simple to keep wealthy after I’m living rent free in Big moneys head! No disrespect Matt however you may #KissMyGRITS”

Simple to keep wealthy after I’m living rent free in Big moneys head! No disrespect Matt however you may #KissMyGRITS https://t.co/5ZpTJtnt1T — Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) March 20, 2021

Grimes was written out of NXT TV after being attacked by Timothy Thatcher on the December 9th episode of NXT. In actuality, he wanted an arthroscopic knee surgical procedure. Grimes returned final month and claimed that he had change into a GameStop investor throughout his time away in reference to the real-life incident of the GameStop inventory rise in January 2021.

