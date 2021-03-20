IN-L vs SL-L Fantasy Prediction: India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends – 20 March 2021 (Raipur). Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, and Tillakaratne Dilshan would be the finest fantasy picks of this recreation.

India Legends will tackle Sri Lanka Legends within the closing recreation of the Road Safety World Series T20 match. The match will get its inaugural winner on this recreation.

Sachin Tendulkar & Virender Sehwag have been good in batting for India Legends, whereas Yuvraj & Yusuf have been their ace all-rounders. For Sri Lanka legends, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga have been good within the match to date. Each groups have been good within the match to date, and this match guarantees to be a belter.

Pitch Report – The common 1st inning rating at this floor on this competitors of the video games performed right here within the 2021 season is 149 runs.

Whole Video games: 14; Bat 1st Gained: 4; Bat 2nd Gained: 10.

Match Particulars :

Time:- 7:00 PM IS Stadium: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Worldwide Stadium, Raipur.

Possible XI for each side:-

India Legends – Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Irfan Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha.

Sri Lanka Legends – Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Malinda Warnapura, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath.

IN-L vs SL-L: Key Gamers of the Sport

India Legends Prime-3 Picks:-

Yuvraj Singh: – Yuvi is a veteran of over 4800 T20 runs, whereas he has scalped 80 wickets in bowling. He has scored 123 runs within the match, whereas he has scalped 4 wickets in bowling.

Sachin Tendulkar:- Tendulkar is in good type, and he has scored 167 runs on this competitors.

Yusuf Pathan:- Pathan has scalped seven wickets within the match, whereas he has scored 77 runs with the bat.

Sri Lanka Legends Prime-3 Picks:-

Tillakaratne Dilshan:- Dilshan has scored 209 runs within the match, whereas he has scalped 9 wickets in bowling.

Upul Tharanga: – Tharanga has scored 3384 T20 runs at a median of 29.17, whereas he has scored 224 runs on this match.

Nuwan Kulasekara:- Kulasekara has retired only recently, and he has scalped seven wickets within the match.

**There are plenty of credit score points on this recreation**

IN-L vs SL-L Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Upul Tharanga.

Batsmen: Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, Chamara Silva.

All-Rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan.

Bowlers: Vinay Kumar, Nuwan Kulasekara, Manpreet Gony.

Match Prediction: India Legends would be the favourites to win this recreation.

Prime Names for the Captaincy Function:-

Tillakaratne Dilshan and Yuvraj Singh

Prime Names for the Vice-Captaincy Function:-

Each the captain’s decide + Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan

Miracle Small-League Fantasy Team for the Sport

