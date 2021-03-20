IN-W vs SA-W Fantasy Prediction: India Women vs South Africa Women 1st T20I – 20 March 2021 (Lucknow). Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee, and Smriti Mandhana are the gamers to look out for on this recreation.

India Women will tackle South Africa Women within the 1st recreation of the three-game T20I sequence, which will likely be performed on the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Team India would wish to make a comeback on this sequence.

The South African staff dominated within the ODI format, and they might wish to proceed their type within the T20I sequence. Lizelle Lee is their lead batter, whereas Shabnim Ismail will deal with the bowling duties. The Indian staff would wish to make a comeback within the T20I sequence. Shafali Verma’s arrival is a big constructive for the facet, whereas Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur have to step up on this sequence.

Pitch Report – The common 1st innings batting rating in T20I video games (Males’s) performed at this floor is 166 runs.

Complete Video games Performed: 4; Bat 1st Gained: 4; Bat 2nd Gained: 0

Match Particulars :

Time:- 7.00 PM, Floor:- Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Possible XI for each side:-

India Women – Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

South Africa Women – Lizelle Lee, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Mignon du Preez, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune.

NOTE:- The stats talked about are of T20I video games.

5 Should-Have Gamers within the Squad

Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee, and Shabnim Ismail.

IN-W vs SA-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

T Brits (Worth 8.5) would be the wicket-keeper of our staff. Brits open the innings within the T20 format, and she or he has scored 362 runs at a median of 25.85.

IN-W vs SA-W Fantasy Batters

S Mandhana (Worth 10) and S Verma (Worth 9.5) will likely be our batters from India. Smriti has scored 1716 T20I runs at a median of 25.23, whereas Shafali is an aggressive opener, and she or he has scored 487 T20I runs at a strike-rate of 146.24. Each of them are strong openers.

L Lee (Worth 10) and L Wolvaardt (Worth 9) will likely be our batters from South Africa. Lee has scored 1692 T20I runs, whereas Wolvaardt has scored 455 T20I runs at a median of twenty-two.75. Each of them are technically expert gamers, whereas Lee was the very best run-scorer of the ODI sequence.

IN-W vs SA-W Fantasy All-Rounders

H Kaur (Worth 9.5) will likely be our all-rounder from India. Kaur has scored 2186 T20I runs at a median of 26.98, whereas she has scalped 29 wickets in bowling.

M Kapp (Worth 9.5) will likely be our all-rounder from South Africa. Kapp has scored 986 T20I runs, whereas she has scalped 62 wickets in her bowling. She bats on the quantity three place on this format.

IN-W vs SA-W Fantasy Bowlers

S Ismail (Worth 9.5) and T Sekhukhune (Worth 8) will likely be our bowlers from South Africa. Ismail has scalped 106 wickets in 95 T20I video games, whereas Sekhukhune has scalped 20 T20I wickets. Each of them are wicket-takers.

R Gayakwad (Worth 8.5) and A Reddy (Worth 8) will likely be our bowlers from India. Gayakwad has scalped 35 wickets in T20I cricket, whereas she scalped eight wickets within the ODI sequence. Reddy has scalped 15 T20I wickets, and she or he is useful in managing credit.

Various Adjustments: L Wolvaardt and A Reddy Out; J Rodrigues and R Yadav In.

Match Prediction: India Women are the favourites to win this recreation.

High Names for the Captaincy Position:-

Smriti Mandhana and Lizelle Lee

High Names for the Vice-Captaincy Position:-

All of the captain’s choose + Harmanpreet Kaur and Marizanne Kapp

Miracle Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our choices are based mostly on in-depth and astute evaluation of the gamers partaking within the match, pitch report and a perusal of different reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of things whereas crafting your individual facet with this text serving as a information to the match and gamers.