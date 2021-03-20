The final and decisive match of the 5 T20 matches sequence between India and England is being performed on the Narendra Modi Stadium. Within the match Indian Cricket Group For Rohit and Virat got here on the bottom to open and each of them confirmed the efficiency of the very best. Virat and Rohit shared a complete of 94 runs within the match. The followers had been very completely happy to see these two batsmen enjoying collectively and additionally they gave the pair a brand new identify.

Virat-Rohit blast

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli confirmed an amazing efficiency in the course of the fifth T20 match. Rohit scored 64 off 34 balls for the staff earlier than being dismissed. The followers had been very completely happy to see Kohli and Rohit batting collectively.

After Rohit Sharma’s departure, when Suryakumar Yadav got here to the bottom, he additionally received a view of the very best efficiency from him. Suryakumar Yadav smashed 32 runs off 17 balls within the match.

Rohit and Virat dominated social media

Nobody can match there legacy their die exhausting followers hate one another however they play collectively it’s solely Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli#Hitman#rohirat#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/ZFu5ZDLpSZ — vivek yadav (@learner020118) March 20, 2021

Hey Chloe that is Group India for you 🇮🇳

As a result of everybody india proper now after seeing this harmful batting from Rohit,Kohli,Surya and Hardik pic.twitter.com/ANM0ILMarK – Yash Patil (@yashkabmilega) March 20, 2021

Rohit and Virat opening the inning

Rohit Sharma’s pull

Virat Kohli’s hook

Virat 🤝 Rohit #INDvENG #Hitman

Brothers of destruction pic.twitter.com/U5LNEe1aSH — 𝓢𝓪𝓬𝓱𝓲𝓷_ •🤨 (@im_sacb) March 20, 2021