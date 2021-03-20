IND vs ENG: Shardul Thakur became famous on social media after Indian team's win

The Indian cricket group registered a convincing win over the 5 T20 matches performed between India and England. Within the 4 matches performed to this point, each groups had been tied 2–2. When the final match was performed, batting first scored 224, in response, England might rating 188 runs. With a win within the match Indian group Took the sequence 3–2.

The situation of the Indian group became a bit essential throughout the fielding of the Indian cricket group throughout the match. Then Shardul Thakur, who got here to bowl on the sector, dismissed Jos Buttler and despatched him again to the pavilion. After this, the victory prepare of England derailed and the match turned in the direction of India.

Captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav had been additionally instrumental within the victory of the Indian group. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled brilliantly within the match. Shardul performed the sport changer within the match.

