IND vs ENG: Shardul Thakur became famous on social media after Indian team's win

The Indian cricket group registered a convincing win over the 5 T20 matches performed between India and England. Within the 4 matches performed to this point, each groups had been tied 2–2. When the final match was performed, batting first scored 224, in response, England might rating 188 runs. With a win within the match Indian group Took the sequence 3–2.

Shardul and Rohit dominated social media

The situation of the Indian group became a bit essential throughout the fielding of the Indian cricket group throughout the match. Then Shardul Thakur, who got here to bowl on the sector, dismissed Jos Buttler and despatched him again to the pavilion. After this, the victory prepare of England derailed and the match turned in the direction of India.

Captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav had been additionally instrumental within the victory of the Indian group. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled brilliantly within the match. Shardul performed the sport changer within the match.

Shardul Thakur was a lot appreciated

Hardik Pandya or Ben Stokes who?

Everybody bow all the way down to Lord Shardul Thakur, saved India with essential wickets at essential time, Man of the sequence for me!

Bhuvi – Man of the match!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/caI0iqGBrN — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) March 20, 2021

Lord Shardul Thakur after taking 2 massive wickets#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/6sGDsn35H6 – Xavier (@ DhoniMeriJaan2) March 20, 2021

Every time there’s an urgency Lord Shardul delivers all the time both with bat or ball..,😇🙏😇 Everybody Bown down In Lord Shardul’s Supremacy…🙏🤘🙏#INDvsENG #Shardulthakur #Hitman pic.twitter.com/mkNIB9G6GW — 👑 King Prince👑 (@KingS21697049) March 20, 2021

Pic 1 – Lord Shardul Thakur In First Spell.. Pic 2 – Lord Shardul In Second Spell..#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Pvw0YyBqXW – VAIRAM DHANUSH 😎 (@ rohithcool5) March 20, 2021

One other day one other 3 wicket haul for Lord Shardul Thakur pic.twitter.com/bm4aa85YYj – Thala Dhoni 💛 (@ mr_kaushu_10) March 20, 2021

I Imagine in Lord Shardul Thakur’s Supremacy🦁 pic.twitter.com/SuoMCd7HST – Abhijeet Singh (@ msdianabhi07) March 20, 2021

Take a bow for Lord shardul 😏😏#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/nvWkhb9bTr – Smriti Shukla (@TherealSmriti) March 20, 2021

Some bowlers leak away the boundaries, whereas some bowlers take essential wickets when most wanted !

However solely a Lord can do each ❤

The Lord Shardul 🐐#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/TgJmllGgJa – Akshit Sharma🇮🇳 (@ShrmaGka_Ladka) March 20, 2021