India Legends entered the final of Road Safety World Series 2021 on Wednesday, March 17. After which now the different team taking part in with Team India has additionally been introduced. This announcement was made on Friday 19 March. The place the Sri Lankan legends made it to the finals after defeating the South Africa Legends with their very good batsmen’s efficiency. Now this match goes to be between the Indian team and the Sri Lankan team.

The final match will be held between Sri Lanka and India in Chhattisgarh

The second semi-final passed off between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Worldwide Cricket Stadium in the capital of Chhattisgarh. Through which South Africa misplaced by 8 wickets to Sri Lanka Legends. After defeating South Africa, the Sri Lankan Legends entered the final of the Road Safety World Series T20 event. The match between Indian legends and Sri Lankan legends is now scheduled to happen on 21 March.

Sri Lanka Legends bowled first throughout the semi-final match between the two groups. Throughout this, Nuwan Kulasekara took 5 wickets and dismissed Africa Legends for 125 runs. Captain Tillakaratne Dilshan scored 18 runs in the Sri Lanka Legends team. The team captain misplaced his wicket after hitting 4 boundaries off 17 balls. After this Sanath Jai Surya scored 18 runs and Upul Tharanga scored 39 runs in partnership. Tharanga hit 5 fours off 44 balls.

Jai Surya additionally misplaced his wicket quickly after the robust partnership of each the gamers. After batsman Upul Tharanga was dismissed, Chintaka Jai ​​Singhe entered the area and accomplished 70 runs with 47 phases. Jai Singhe helped the team attain the final by hitting eight fours and a six off 25 balls throughout this interval.