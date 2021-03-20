Io Shirai Vs Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Girls’s Championship set to main event Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver.

For lengthy it was rumored that the Wrestlemania card would contain NXT Expertise this yr. The reviews have been believable contemplating that it was a two evening affair just like the yr earlier than. As a substitute nonetheless, the WWE introduced that NXT would have it’s personal two day event as effectively!

NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver will happen on the identical week as Wrestlemania 37. Will probably be the primary of 34 TakeOver’s to happen over the span of two nights. The first of the 2 will air on April seventh as half of NXT’s weekly Wednesday evening programming; the primary TakeOver to air on tv and the second half will characteristic on pay-per-view, in addition to the WWE Community.

Io Shirai Vs Raquel Gonzalez set to main event Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver

Thus far solely three matches have been introduced on the cardboard however we already know which match will headline evening 1.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez have been awarded the primary ever NXT Girls’s Tag Crew Championships. They misplaced the title on the exact same evening to Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart. An infuriated Gonzalez was later confronted by NXT Girls’s Champion Io Shirai, who challenged her to a match.

The event may even see each NXT Cruiserwight Champions, Jordan Devlin and Santos Escobar in a title unification match. The possible main event might be Karrion Kross’ pursuit of the NXT Championship from Finn Balor, a title he by no means misplaced.

NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Card up to now:

Finn Bálor © vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) – NXT Championship Match

Jordan Devlin © vs. Santos Escobar © – Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Championship Unification Match

I Shirai © vs Raquel Gonzalez – NXT Girls’s Championship Match

