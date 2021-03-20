Ireland 32-18 England: Home side secure dominant Six Nations victory in Dublin



Ireland put in undoubtedly their finest show thus far below Andy Farrell to totally outplay England

Two sensational Ireland tries from Keith Earls and Jack Conan shaped a part of an outstanding show as Andy Farrell’s fees dispatched England 32-18 in Dublin.

With neither aspect in title competition as a consequence of earlier defeats within the 2021 championship, each had been taking part in for delight, and with an eye fixed on potential British and Irish Lions choice for the summer season sequence towards South Africa.

In addition to the tries from Earls and Conan on the Aviva Stadium, Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton kicked flawlessly from the tee, touchdown each conversions and 6 penalties as England’s self-discipline was poor once more (14 penalties) – albeit below enormous strain from the house aspect.

The one destructive for Farrell was a crimson card proven to Ireland centre Bundee Aki, who was dismissed with 14 minutes to go for connecting with the top of England’s Billy Vunipola.

For England, Owen Farrell landed two penalties, whereas tries from Ben Youngs and Jonny Might got here with Ireland decreased to 14, after which 13 males with Conor Murray sin-binned late on for repeated workforce infringements.

Having misplaced at residence to Scotland for the primary time since 1983 and away to Wales already this yr, defeat in Dublin meant England suffered losses to Ireland, Scotland and Wales in the identical championship for the primary time since 1976.

1976 – England have misplaced their three video games towards Ireland, Wales and Scotland in a single 5/Six Nations match for the primary time since 1976. Classic. pic.twitter.com/fh9dD7xRUK – OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) March 20, 2021

The primary factors arrived England’s means 9 minutes into the Take a look at as Farrell bisected the posts with a penalty after Ireland had been penalised for an early drive on the lineout.

England continued to be on high within the opening quarter, however handed up a 5-metre lineout after which 5-metre attacking scrum alternatives with out scoring as Ireland stood sturdy.

England’s Owen Farrell kicked the opening factors of the sport off the tee

Ireland responded properly thereafter, as sturdy defence and a kick-chase from Robbie Henshaw earned a breakdown penalty, from which Sexton levelled the sport off the tee.

The house aspect then notched the opening attempt on 22 minutes courtesy of a shocking Earls end after a properly-labored lineout routine. No 8 Conan doing properly to get above Tom Curry and discover Earls, who then sprinted by way of and stepped Might earlier than scoring.

Keith Earls sprinted by way of to complete a sensational attempt

Sexton transformed beautifully from out vast for 10-3 however Farrell quickly decreased the result in 10-6, dispatching a penalty after Ireland had been pinged for collapsing a maul.

A penalty towards Mako Vunipola on the scrum for falling to his knee handed Sexton the possibility to revive a seven-level benefit, and the Irish skipper did simply that with a brilliant strike.

Three minutes from the half, Ireland notched their second attempt in very good style after 23 phases as continuity in offloads, a beautiful Hugo Keenan excessive take and extra fast ball paved the way in which for Conan to stretch and dive over.

Jack Conan touched down after 23 Ireland phases for his or her second attempt

Ireland thought that they had a 3rd attempt when Earls completed brilliantly once more within the nook off a Sexton kick, however the rating was dominated out for an earlier Cian Healy knock-on after a TMO assessment.

The assault had unfolded on a penalty benefit, nevertheless, permitting Ireland to return and add three extra factors to the lead, extending it past two scores.

A robust scrum towards the top by Ireland noticed them earn an important scrum penalty deep within the England half simply previous the hour mark, from which Sexton tapped over for an enormous 20-level lead.

Johnny Sexton completed 100 per cent with the boot off the tee, kicking six penalties and two conversions

With 14 minutes to go, Ireland centre Aki was proven a crimson card having related with the top of England No 8 Vunipola together with his shoulder within the deal with.

England instantly made the additional man rely with scrum-half Youngs scoring within the nook following a maul drive, however full-again Elliot Daly failed so as to add the conversion with skipper Farrell off the park for a HIA.

Ireland responded properly from the restart, although, as scrum-half Murray dictated play with Ireland sustaining possession throughout the pitch earlier than England had been pinged for failing to roll away. Sexton discovered the goal by way of the submit to depart England 18 factors behind.

Might then notched a second attempt for England within the closing levels when scrum-half Murray had been yellow carded, lowering Ireland to 13, however the residence aspect saved possession from the restart earlier than kicking off and clinching a marquee win.