Ireland 32-18 England player ratings: Hugo Keenan and Robbie Henshaw make British & Irish Lions cases



Robbie Henshaw was named man of the match in Ireland’s win over England

We take a look at how Ireland and England’s gamers rated out of 10 because the hosts triumphed within the Six Nations conflict in Dublin…

Ireland participant rankings

Hugo Keenan: He was improbable underneath excessive balls and was in every single place throughout a prime-class show. A potential Lions bolter, significantly with Warren Gatland watching this sport. 8/10

Keith Earls: An opportunistic strive – his thirty fourth on the worldwide stage – places him a small step nearer to Brian O’Driscoll’s Ireland report of 46 and he was unfortunate to be denied one other. 7

Robbie Henshaw: He finishes as arguably Ireland’s participant of the event. At all times a brilliant, prepared runner and one other distinctive show ought to strengthen his Lions possibilities. 9

Bundee Aki: He was a bit of unfortunate with the crimson card for a harmful deal with on Billy Vunipola which left his workforce within the lurch, but it surely didn’t show too pricey. 5

Jacob Stockdale: He slipped again in seamlessly on his first Take a look at outing of 2021 however there was some proof of rustiness and he may have carried out extra to disclaim Youngs’ strive. 6

Johnny Sexton: Led his nation to their greatest show of the Andy Farrell period. Dependable as ever with the boot too, kicking a exceptional 22 factors. 8

Conor Murray’s kicking sport precipitated England issues

Conor Murray: Pulled the strings at scrum-half and his kicking sport frequently put Ireland in robust positions. A late yellow card blotted his copybook barely. 7

Dave Kilcoyne: Unlucky to have solely his third Six Nations begin lower quick by a head harm after simply 20 minutes. 5

Rob Herring: The hooker ended a strong event with one other substantial contribution. His lengthy line-out throw caught out England and helped free Earls to attain. 7

Tadhg Furlong: A advantageous job to restrict Mako Vunipola and seems to be again to his greatest following 12 months-lengthy harm points. 8

Jack Conan was among the many strive-scorers for Ireland

Iain Henderson: He went about his enterprise within the second row with little fuss. An influential displaying helped Ireland deal with James Ryan’s absence. 7

Choose: One other participant who Lions boss Warren Gatland will battle to disregard. An absolute monster within the engine room and good on the breakdown. 8

CJ Stander: Quietly environment friendly on his farewell look earlier than worldwide retirement and the win was a becoming option to end. He will definitely be missed by Ireland. 7

Josh van der Flier: A sound and passable afternoon from the onerous-working flanker. Ripping the ball off Billy Vunipola was a spotlight for him. 7

Jack Conan: Produced an announcement efficiency to have a good time his first Take a look at begin for 15 months. Conan got here up with a deft help for Earls’ rating earlier than scoring certainly one of his personal. 8

Replacements: Cian Healy was thrown on early as a result of Kilcoyne’s harm and, as anticipated, was a greater than in a position deputy. Such was Ireland’s dominance, the remainder of the bench got little time to impress. 7

England participant rankings

Elliot Daly: He should have cursed his luck when Max Malins was dominated out by harm and he needed to swap to full-again late on. It was a shaky show at 15 from him too. 5/10

Anthony Watson: A star of a disappointing Six Nations for England, however the Bathtub winger was denied any significant ball. 6

Jonny Could scored a strive, but it surely was little comfort for England

Ollie Lawrence: Handed a begin as a result of England’s late reshuffle, the centre was given extra alternatives to make an affect than beforehand. Nevertheless, his runs did not dent Ireland. 5

Owen Farrell: Disappeared for a head harm evaluation within the second half and didn’t return. The captain was unable to impose himself on Ireland in any capability. 5

Jonny Could: A late strive did not masks a disappointing afternoon for the Gloucester wing who operated in a misfiring backline. 5

George Ford: England’s pack was overpowered, giving fly-half Ford a poor platform from which to function. 5

Ben Youngs’ strive couldn’t assist spark a comeback for England

Ben Youngs: The scrum-half darted over for a strive which hinted at sparking a comeback, however he got here off worst in opposition to an impressed Ireland. 6

Mako Vunipola: The prop was substituted at half-time after freely giving successive scrum penalties which noticed Ireland achieve the ascendancy. 4

Luke Cowan-Dickie: Handed a begin once more after the win over France, he was one other to make method at half-time as England performed pressing repairs to their entrance row. 4

Kyle Sinckler: The prop was a shining gentle in a pack which was in any other case over-run. Sinckler carried onerous and was stuffed with combat. 7

Maro Itoje and England struggled in opposition to Ireland in Dublin

Maro Itoje: Even the Saracens colossus got here off second greatest as Ireland emptied the tanks. 6

Charlie Ewels: England’s line-out and breakdown began effectively, however Ewels was current for the forwards’ collapse. 5

Mark Wilson: He put in an enormous shift stuffed with low-key interventions however couldn’t cease the dam bursting. 5

Tom Curry: The bulldozing flanker suffered along with his workforce-mates and was unable to make a lot of an impression. 6

Billy Vunipola: It was an ineffectual efficiency following his spectacular show in opposition to France from the No 8, who was finally concussed throughout a excessive deal with and departed. 5

Replacements: Ellis Genge performed with managed fury after approaching at half-time and there have been advantageous moments from Ben Earl. 6