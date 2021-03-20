YouTube vlogger David Dobrik is in sizzling water and his career could possibly be ending earlier than we thought. After a latest article from Insider, allegations have been flying in concerning the Vlog Squad and their questionable habits. This isn’t the primary time the creator has been questioned about his actions.

Will David Dobrik face the results for his content material? How have the latest allegations affected his career? Let’s dive in.

The Vlog Squad

David Dobrik is called the “boss” of YouTube group Vlog Squad. The Vlog Squad has included quite a lot of YouTubers (some ultimately go away or are kicked out), however the majority stick round. Zane Hijazi, Heath Hussar, Scotty Sire, Toddy Smith, Jason Nash, Nick Antonyan AKA “Jonah”, Jeff Wittek, and Natalie Mariduena are at the moment often called members of the group.

There are some Vlog Squad members who entered the group after which vanished with no second thought. Trisha Paytas is likely one of the most notable exits from the YouTube group. Her relationship with Jason Nash turned the point of interest in lots of Dobrik’s movies and was additionally the butt of many jokes.

One joke that brought about her inevitable exit concerned a younger Tana Mongeau and a suggestible threesome with the couple. Paytas repeatedly spoke with David Dobrik to verify how uncomfortable she was but the YouTuber continued to push these jokes. After all, Trisha is utilizing her platform and podcast Frenemies to share her facet of the story.

Seth Francois & BigNik have additionally spoken out about David Dobrik in latest interviews with the H3H3 podcast. The allegations embrace sexual assault, racially motivated jokes, and bullying. The “comedy” vlogs have additionally been seemed over and plenty of followers have identified the sketches which have brought about a stir on social media.

Soiled Dom

As talked about beforehand, Enterprise Insider has launched an article that tells the story of “Hannah” and the way she was sexually assaulted and given alcohol regardless that she was underage. David Dobrik arrange a sketch for his good friend Durte Dom (Dominykas Zeglaitis) which concerned a bunch of younger ladies who they hoped would interact in group intercourse. A lot of the ladies confirmed that they didn’t really feel snug and wouldn’t be partaking.

Nevertheless, to coerce the women, it’s alleged that Toddy Smith & Jeff Wittek left to purchase alcohol for the underage ladies. Trisha Paytas spoke about this incident as a result of she was there in the direction of the start of the night. Dobrik’s lawyer launched an announcement concerning the incident:

“David will probably be addressing his group instantly. Anybody who is aware of him is aware of he doesn’t condone misconduct in any type. Vlog individuals present consent earlier than something is posted. Every time consent is retracted, posts are eliminated. Any insinuation of wrongdoing is inaccurate and defamatory.”

“Hannah” drunk lots of the alcohol offered and inevitably obtained blackout drunk. Durte Dom allegedly took benefit of this as he proceeded to interact in a threesome with “Hannah” and her good friend. Within the vlog, you’ll be able to see a number of YouTubers opening the door to observe the act happen. Mates acknowledged that the younger lady was too drunk to consent which has rightfully brought about an outrage on social media.

David Dobrik has since launched an apology video on YouTube through his podcast channel Views. The video is titled “Let’s Discuss” which is ironic as a result of the YouTuber turned off the flexibility to remark or like/dislike the video.

“I like with the ability to make folks blissful for a dwelling. That’s all that I wish to do,” he mentioned. “That being mentioned, consent is one thing that’s tremendous vital to me. Whether or not I’m capturing with a good friend or a stranger, I all the time be certain that I’ve the approval from that individual. There’ve been moments the place I’ve seemed again on movies and I’ve realized these don’t signify me anymore.”

The 2-minute video has been mocked on social media based mostly on the obvious insincerity of the apology and lack of accountability taken by Dobrik.

Goodbye sponsors

David Dobrik is understood for his gift-giving on his channel which he all the time credit to a specific sponsor. Ever for the reason that allegations of rape have been shared, sponsors have been dropping the YouTuber from their firms. The YouTuber is allegedly lacking out on a whole bunch of hundreds of {dollars}.

Firms akin to EA Sports activities, Audible, HBO, and Basic Mills have all confirmed that they may not work with him. Enterprise Insider experiences that Dobrik’s sponsorship from grooming model Greenback Shave Membership has ended. Streaming service HBO Max have additionally dropped the creator.

Supply service DoorDash defined that they “profoundly condemn the habits of the Vlog Squad members,” and FIFA builders EA Sports activities (who as soon as gifted him a Lamborghini for a YouTube video) haven’t any plans to proceed their sponsorship.

David Dobrik has additionally been shedding hundreds of subscribers every day and the quantity retains dropping. It’s laborious to see how the YouTuber will get well from this explosive change. Might the remainder of the Vlog Squad distance themselves from his controversial methods?

—

David Dobrik could possibly be saying goodbye to his beforehand profitable career on YouTube. What do you concentrate on the latest allegations? Tell us within the feedback.