“It is unacceptable”- Lewis Hamilton helps Elton John after the Vatican’s controversial remark on same-sex marriages.

After the Congregation for the Doctrine of Religion stated that God “doesn’t bless sin” after they have been requested to bless the union of same-sex marriages on behalf of the Vatican, Lewis Hamilton, who is Catholic, opposed the Vatican’s determination by standing in solidarity with Elton John.

How can the Vatican refuse to bless homosexual marriages as a result of they “are sin”, but fortunately make a revenue from investing hundreds of thousands in “Rocketman” – a movie which celebrates my discovering happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy@VaticanNews @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/sURtrWB6Nd – Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 15, 2021

Hamilton took his frustration to Instagram and shared a publish by Elton John that learn, “How can the Vatican refuse to bless homosexual marriages as a result of they ‘are sin’, but fortunately make a revenue from investing hundreds of thousands in Rocketman – a movie which celebrated my discovering happiness from my marriage to David?”

“Standing in solidarity with Elton John and the entire LGBTQ+ neighborhood on this situation.” Lewis hamilton whereas resharing John’s publish. “It is unacceptable that at the present time.”

“Anybody ought to face prejudice or discrimination primarily based on the particular person they love, particularly within the identify of God, who we’re instructed loves us all equally.

“Sadly, many will now really feel they’ve to decide on between their religion and being their true self, and I need my followers to know that I stand with you, and I help you, and also you deserve happiness. Love is love, don’t let anyone let you know in another way.”

My faith is about lifting others, says Lewis Hamilton

Throughout an interview with Serena Williams in 2017, Hamilton stated his faith is about lifting others. He shared that he was insecure about the truth that he is Catholic and has a relationship with God.

“It wasn’t till Formulation One which I actually began to embrace it and really feel comfy exhibiting it. There’s a quote from Marianne Williamson: ‘There is nothing enlightened about shrinking in order that different individuals is not going to really feel insecure round you.’ I’ve that tattooed on my chest.” stated Hamilton.