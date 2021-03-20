“It’s not a lot when you compare it to Roger Federer” – George Russell rues lack of pre-season running for Williams forward of the Bahrain GP.

George Russell is a potential world champion with Mercedes. However presently, he’s lagging on the rear with the as soon as-nice Williams outfit. With the house owners altering from the household synonymous with the title to Dorilton Capital, the main target is now once more on reaching glory.

Don’t suppose I’ve ever carried out extra laps in an F1 automobile than we did immediately! Feeling sturdy, feeling prepared, feeling excited for the season. Let’s go have some enjoyable 👊 pic.twitter.com/O44yEUoFMN — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) March 14, 2021

And as such, George Russell is continually pushing his staff to enhance, day in and time out. This, in accordance to his bosses, make it tough to work with him, however in a great way. Russell doesn’t care about this, so long as the staff rises from its present struggling occasions.

“If you’re demanding, I assume it’s acquired to be in a constructive approach, and I’m glad they see it that approach. I’m not straightforward to work with, I’m all the time pushing these guys for extra in each single side.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s engineering, the designers, the aero guys, the advertising and marketing staff, I’m all the time pushing for extra to get essentially the most out of everyone and that’s simply the way in which I function I assume.”

George Russell with a Federer reference for pre-season testing

The pre-season testing this season was for 3 days, as in contrast to the six days the final time period. This did not impress Russell one bit, who selected a Roger Federer analogy to drive dwelling his level.

However with all groups getting the identical prep time, it is down to them to put together themselves in one of the simplest ways attainable forward of the season-opener in Sakhir, Bahrain.

“I feel it undoubtedly impacts you as a driver. We’ve been out all winter, and solely getting sooner or later for myself and one and a half for everybody else, it’s not a lot when you compare it to Roger Federer, who’s most likely hitting a tennis ball each single day of his life for the final 20 years most likely,”

“It does have an effect on us, however equally we’re all in the identical boat, and it will add some completely different challenges to the combination, which equally means there may be alternative to be had. In our place, I’ve no objections to solely having sooner or later within the automobile.”

