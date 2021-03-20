Pep Guardiola insists he has no regrets over Manchester City’s lack of England worldwide Jadon Sancho.

Sancho, a product of City’s academy system, has flourished since quitting the Premier League membership for Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

The 20-yr-previous is now set to face his previous membership subsequent month after City had been drawn in opposition to the Bundesliga outfit within the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“I’ve mentioned many occasions, it isn’t a remorse,” Guardiola mentioned. “He decides. He’s doing very well. Congratulations, he’s an distinctive participant.

“He’s a nationwide workforce participant with enormous high quality, doing very well in Dortmund. We wished him to remain however he determined to depart, and when folks determine to depart all we will do is (allow them to) depart.

"I want him all the very best, besides when he performs in opposition to us. No regrets in any respect. If he's comfortable, I'm comfortable."















Sancho, who was 17 on the time and had not made a primary-workforce look at City, was offered for £8m after rejecting the provide of a brand new contract on the Etihad Stadium.

He was reportedly valued at £108m by Dortmund when Manchester United had been linked with a transfer for the participant final summer time.

Guardiola doesn't marvel what may need been.















“No person is aware of,” he mentioned. “Perhaps he stays and we don’t play good or higher. The life of each individual decides what life they lead.

“We are going to face him, attempt to management him. We all know the standard he has, everybody is aware of. The standard in Dortmund is from all departments. They’re a powerful workforce.”

Sancho is at the moment sidelined with a calf damage however is predicted to be match for the video games in opposition to City on April 6 and 14.















He’s, nonetheless, unavailable for England’s upcoming internationals in opposition to San Marino, Albania and Portugal.

One participant who will probably be concerned is City defender John Stones, who has been recalled by England supervisor Gareth Southgate for the primary time since October 2019.

That’s simply reward for his spectacular type in quadruple-chasing City’s effective season and Guardiola says the participant deserves all of the credit score.

He mentioned: “He deserves it for what he has achieved. I’m delighted, I’m so pleased with him.

“Like Gareth mentioned, us as managers have zero affect. The fellows who play good constantly rely solely on them. John proved it.

“If you find yourself targeted and constructive, comfortable to be for the most straightforward issues, the outcomes come. Congratulations, hopefully he can play good.”