David Coulthard re-ignites Lewis Hamilton retirement rumors, stressing the reigning champion wouldn't have retired through the Mercedes contract extension stalemate.

David Coulthard believes the Mercedes-Lewis Hamilton contract saga was a farce, and the driving force would have by no means retired. The veteran F1 driver additionally added that Hamilton would know when to retire – when he feels it from the within. He spoke about how and few different drivers knew it was time, in a dialog with British tabloid The Sun.

“If he (Lewis Hamilton) really believed it was time [to quit now], he wouldn’t have been in Bahrain for pre-season testing. I believe he has internal peace and if he had that feeling, we might have had that announcement that he was leaving. However when he does determine that’s it, I don’t consider he’ll drive yet another lap in a racing automotive. I very a lot doubt you will notice him rocking up at Le Mans or something like that.

“You realize when to stop if you get up someday, and even after a lap. Niki Lauda knew throughout a lap in Canada, James Hunt walked away mid-season.

“In my case, I bought the conclusion originally of a 2008 pre-season take a look at. I jumped within the automotive with hopes and needs that we’d made an enormous step ahead and it simply didn’t really feel prefer it. Having had 14 earlier seasons and recognized how lengthy it takes to develop a automotive, that was the time I believed it was not going to be a profitable 12 months.

