Indian Cricket Workforce Ok’s star cricketer Jaspreet Bumrah lately tied the knot with sports activities anchor Sanjana Ganesan. On the day of Bumrah’s wedding, he obtained plenty of good needs from the nation and overseas. However when Bumrah shared the image of his reception, he confirmed one thing in it that he was fiercely trolled by the followers for this. Truly the followers trolled him citing his outdated tweet.

Jaspreet Bumrah was trolled by followers

Indian quick bowler Jaspreet Bumrah married TV anchor Sanjana Ganesan on 15 March. The 2 lately obtained married in a personal ceremony in Goa. Bumrah and Sanjana wandered in the presence of kin and shut buddies. On this sequence, Bumrah posted his wedding through which the followers trolled him attributable to firecrackers.

Truly, Bumrah had requested throughout the Diwali that the firecrackers shouldn’t be left, however the firecrackers are seen of their marriage. Jaspreet Bumrah and Sanjana are seen holding one another’s palms in a photograph posted by Bumrah. Bumrah shared the photograph and wrote that the previous few days have been unbelievable. We’re very grateful for the love you all obtained. Thanks.

Jaspreet Bumrah trolled on this approach

Peak of hypocrisy, abey kamine agar phatake phodne se air pollution hoti hei toh apne sadi mein kyun phod ra he, bhade ka environmentalist. Dhongi saalon pic.twitter.com/T4o2KaeCBv – abhipshapradhan (@ abhipsha1q) March 19, 2021

Diwali celebration at residence! 🎆 Wishing everybody a really Glad and a affluent Diwali!💥🎆💥#saynotocrackers pic.twitter.com/koCbYkLJ4I – Jasprit Bumrah (@ Jaspritbumrah93) October 19, 2017

hihihi ye bhi theek hai 🦧,

diwali pr hello air pollution hota hai tum sb ka, aur din to sugandhit hwa ati hai na pic.twitter.com/cQgf2ib08H – Tatya Bhichu (tatya_vichu_1) March 19, 2021

your crackers no air pollution

our crackers air pollution air pollution

top of hypocrisy…. pic.twitter.com/EVMW5zNBxI — pawan sharma (@drdose_) March 19, 2021

Say No To Crackers pic.twitter.com/iY8FdTuKG5 – Janab Aashish (@kashmiriRefuge) March 19, 2021

Our Celebrities Mainly have two sides. 1. Attempting to smash the sanctity of a Hindu pageant.

2. Celebrating their Personal Auspicious event by the factor they preached to not do. pic.twitter.com/fyARM5Ujnz – PriYobroto Pathak (riPriyo_Says) March 19, 2021