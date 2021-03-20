Yuuji fights with Particular-Grade Cursed Spirit within the cave. He manages to land some pictures and finds the Cursed Spirit utilizing blood to fall again. The blood missed Yujii and hit the rocks, and Yuuji notices that the rocks are melting. He realizes that the Cursed Spirit makes use of toxic blood. The Cursed Spirit notes that Yuuji is just too robust and no enjoyable. Nabara collides with the mini cursed ghosts, and she assaults with the tremendous film: Straw Doll Method. Jujutsu Kaisen episode finale replace under.

She additionally launched hammers and nails and burned the cursed ghosts to hell. Megumi additionally makes use of his sword to kill cursed ghosts. After expelling half of them, he asks what number of they’re. Nabara notes that they need to proceed as his whack-a-mole. Megumi mentioned they may preserve expelling them till they had been accomplished. He appears round and analyzes the state of affairs. Megumi thinks they may quickly have the ability to exorcise the cursed ghosts. However the actual downside will come later.

Beforehand on Jujutsu Kaisen, episode 23

Megumi notices that he has let his guard down, and darkish forces swallow Nabara. Earlier than disappearing, she informed him he was going to be okay and that he can whack the mole. Megumi fears he couldn’t take Nabara’s hand, and she simply received sucked away. Questioning what Nabara simply swallowed, he began to consider what occurred in the course of the battle. Megumi feels that none of this cursed spirit is accountable for Nabara being swallowed. The one battle with Yuuji reveals it’s his brother.

Yuuji puzzled what the cursed ghost is speaking about, and he runs away. Megumi informed Yuuji to chase it since Nabara, and the ghost went past the barrier. He fears that Nabara will battle one thing harder than they anticipated. Yuuji goes out and Megumi mentioned he would deal with every part in it.

Sakuna’s fingers

Outdoors the barrier, Nabara discovers {that a} man has touched her chest. She assaults him for touching her. The person mentioned “you’re a lady, excuse me.” Nabara is disgusted as a result of she has observed what sort of males the person is. She spits out her saliva, and he says he’s on a mission along with his brother. They discuss like girls whereas they dance and make girls pose. The person licks his fingers and reveals that his mission just isn’t a part of killing Jujutsu Sorcerers. He informed Nabara that in the event that they withdraw, he’ll allow them to escape.

Nabara wonders what the thriller man is speaking about. She thinks the thriller man might be a cursed ghost or a curse consumer. On the similar time, Megumi is left with a mini cursed ghost to conjure. Nevertheless it escaped, and he let go of his canine, which jumped and killed the ghost with a single blow. However Finger Bearer seems earlier than Megumi. In the meantime, the opposite man informed Nabara that they’re right here for Sakuna’s fingers. Megumi realizes they battled Finger Bearer in June, however he’s come again stronger.

Megumi notes that Finger Bearer has misplaced one among Sakuna’s Finger. Finger Bearer began to assault Megumi and Nue saved him. Megumi has a flashback when Satoru trains him. That day, Satori asks him if he thinks he can surpass Yuuji. He additionally asks if he thinks he has as a lot skills and potential as Yuji. Megumi wonders if Satoru says he’s not making an attempt. That day, Satoru Megumi taught some about Jujutsu Sorcerer.

Area Extension: Chimera Shadow Backyard

Again to the current, Megumi discovers that he has handed out. Nue was launched and he determined to do his finest as Satoru informed him. Megumi determined to go over his restrict to see what he would grow to be. He folds his arms and unleashes Area Enlargement: Chimera Shadow Backyard. Megumi began slapping Finger Bearer, however Finger Bearer manages to take out Chimera Shadow Backyard. He laughs at Megumi, considering he made a ineffective approach.

Instantly, Finger Bearer is stunned to have been stabbed within the again with Demon Canine’s claws. Finger Bearer began to be engulfed in flames, and he disappears. Megumi picks up Sakuna’s finger. He wonders the place Yuuji and Nabara are, and Sakuna is joyful that one other finger has been collected. On Nabara’s aspect they’ve observed that Finger Bearer has been eradicated. The person combating Nabara wished to go after the finger, however Nabara stops him. Yuuji arrives and noticed the again of that man who guarantees to kill everybody.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 24 Release date

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 24 can be launched on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1:25 am. You possibly can watch Jujutsu Kaisen online at CrunchyrollDiscover out extra in regards to the battle updates within the upcoming episode preview under.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 24 Preview