The Jogoo are on 25 factors after the primary spherical within the league and imagine it will likely be higher in the second

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba remains to be optimistic about profitable the Ugandan Premier League regardless of trailing leaders Uganda Income Authority (URA) FC by 11 factors after the completion of the primary spherical of matches.

The Jogoo are seventh on the desk with 25 factors from the 15 video games they’ve performed within the ongoing season. The tactician concedes errors had been made however classes have been taken.

“The desk reveals that we’re seventh however once you take a look at the factors, we aren’t so far-off and I believe we’re in a great place going into the second spherical,” Kaziba said after the completion of the first round.

“Our goal remains to be to win the title and we imagine it is extremely a lot nonetheless doable as a result of we nonetheless have 15 video games to play.

“Now we have misplaced to some groups within the first spherical however we have now additionally discovered from our errors and can proceed sharpening up throughout this time in recess and I’m constructive we’re nonetheless going to win the league.”

The final sport the staff performed to achieve the halfway of the season was in opposition to Shiny Stars. Benson Wagima scored an personal purpose with Nicholas Kabonge hitting the winner after Joseph Akandwanaho had equalised to assist the previous league champions to a 2-1 win on Wednesday.

“We knew we had been away to Shiny Stars and understood that there have been facets the place they’d a bonus on us,” Kaziba continued.

“The great factor is that we had been properly ready and I’m glad to say that our gamers performed below directions. All of them performed properly save for the error we made within the construct-as much as their purpose however that’s inevitable within the sport.

“Typically, I believe we had a great sport as a result of we outplayed them on high of going away with the factors.”

The league will resume on April 1 and the tactician has revealed his plans for the staff.

“The break won’t be that lengthy. Good factor is that the gamers can now have a breather after enjoying a sport each two days which had a large impact on them.

“We are going to relaxation for like 4 days after which resume coaching as a result of we won’t look ahead to the league to return to kick-off our preparations for the second spherical. We count on to be a really totally different facet within the second spherical as we gun for as many factors as we will to build up.

“The great factor is we have now younger gamers to allow them to endure enjoying all the league and everybody is aware of it’s a marathon. Even within the final sport, they confirmed everybody that they will very a lot endure over an extended interval.”