Kenya Open: No live TV coverage again for third round as 'logistical difficulties' continue in Nairobi



The Magical Kenya Open has been performed with out world feed TV protection thus far this week

The Magical Kenya Open might be performed with out TV protection for a 3rd day working on Saturday, as European Tour Productions proceed to attempt to resolve “ongoing logistical difficulties”.

European Tour Productions (ETP) have been hopeful that stay world feed protection – utilized by Sky Sports activities and world broadcast companions – could be accessible in time for the third spherical, however have since confirmed that there might be no televised motion on Saturday.

All 4 rounds of at Karen Nation Membership have been because of be proven stay on Sky Sports activities, with the European Tour occasion the primary of again-to-again tournaments in Kenya, with ETP remaining optimistic of having the ability to present Sunday’s last spherical.

1:59 A glance again at one of the best of the motion from the second spherical of the Magical Kenya Open at Karen Nation Membership in Nairobi. A glance again at one of the best of the motion from the second spherical of the Magical Kenya Open at Karen Nation Membership in Nairobi.

In a press release, European Tour Productions mentioned: “Sadly, because of ongoing logistical difficulties past our management, we might be unable to ship stay world feed protection of the third day of the Magical Kenya Open introduced by Johnnie Walker on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

“In cooperation with the native and nationwide authorities we’re frequently working to resolve the scenario as quickly as attainable, and hope to be ready to offer stay protection for the ultimate day of the match.

“Thanks on your continued endurance. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience prompted.”

A 30-minute highlights present, wanting again at one of the best of the third-spherical motion, might be proven on Sky Sports activities Golf on Saturday night – following the conclusion of the Honda Basic – at 10pm.

European Tour Golf Live on

Gamers will exit in threeballs beneath a two-tee begin within the third spherical, the place Scott Hend and Kalle Samooja will resume in a share of the lead after rounds of 64 and 66 respectively on day two.

Scottish pair Connor Syme and Richie Ramsay share third on 10 beneath with South African Dean Burmester, whereas Calum Hill is 2 off the tempo alongside Justin Harding, Kurt Kitayama and Raphael Jacquelin.

The cancellation of Saturday’s Kenya Open protection means Featured Group motion from the Honda Basic will now be stay from 11.15am on Sky Sports activities Golf. Ought to services be accessible in Nairobi by Sunday, then the ultimate spherical might be proven stay on Sky Sports activities Golf as scheduled.