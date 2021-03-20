Klay Thompson has been on the trail to restoration from an Achilles injury, however that hasn’t prevented him from roasting Kevin Durant.

Klay, KD and Steph are probably the best taking pictures trio on the identical workforce in NBA historical past. All three of them have the power to place video games away in a hurry, all by themselves.

Whereas Steph is undoubtedly the best shooter of all time, Klay Thompson has an argument for essentially the most harmful. We’ve seen the opposite Splash Brother rating 37 factors in a quarter as soon as. We’ve additionally seen him knock down 14 3-pointers in 2 and a half quarters. There’s that unforgettable 60-point sport in opposition to the Indiana Pacers in 3 quarters too.

Additionally Learn: “Giannis Antetokounmpo, I don’t have to protect you any extra”: PJ Tucker hilariously expresses reduction after Bucks finalize commerce for him

Watching Klay get buckets with probably the prettiest jump shot within the NBA is one thing all basketball followers are wanting ahead to. Kevin Durant completely belongs on this camp, being one among his shut mates and teammates.

Kevin Durant console Klay Thompson because the latter quickens his Achilles restoration

Klay posted an Instagram video of him taking pictures nook 3-balls and Zaza Pachulia appearing as his rebounder. Klay hit 12 straight 3s from the spot with a set shot, with out leaping. That is a routine to maintain himself in contact with the ring whereas rehabbing his torn Achilles.

Klay captioned his image with these phrases: “Finest a part of my rehab every day: no jumpin’ jumpers aka the simplest rebounding @zazapachulia will ever must do. All the time put the cash rack within the nook.”

Additionally Learn: “Anthony Davis handed the blunt to LeBron James”: Lakers stars’ hilarious timeout celebration with Markieff Morris

Kevin Durant then commented about how occasions have modified, to which Klay replied: “My 2K sport is so trash proper now I’m deep within the to Mykee there’s no finish in sight and for some purpose I can’t make a jumper with you bro it is unnecessary”

We’re fairly positive that Klay is joking, as a result of KD is a cheat code by himself on 2K. Klay in all probability simply loves taking the mickey out of his former teammate, and with good purpose.