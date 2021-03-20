Lawrence Okolie can equal Anthony Joshua’s swift rise to world champion in solely 16 fights, certainly the clearest proof but that his journey is undervalued and inspirational in its personal proper.

Undefeated Okolie faces a troublesome, rugged foe in Krzysztof Glowacki on Saturday night time, stay on Sky Sports activities, for the vacant WBO cruiserweight championship – if he’s in the end not prepared, that is an opponent who will expose his shortcomings.

But Okolie has been confidence personified all week, boldly insisting this battle “isn’t his pinnacle” and predicting a transfer to heavyweight quickly after. It’s bolshy speak forward of his most stringent take a look at however, as a professional, he has steamrolled by way of each stage to this point.

Okolie was overweight and flipping burgers at McDonald’s in east London in 2012 with the Olympics simply down the streets that he referred to as house.

He noticed Anthony Joshua declare the boys’s tremendous-heavyweight gold medal and vowed to show his life round.

9 years later he’s an Olympian himself, an creator and a rapper, a British, European and Commonwealth champion, he’s signed to Joshua’s 258 Administration and simply hours away from his world title second.

It’s a rise that Joshua himself would have been happy with – he beat Charles Martin in his 16th battle for the IBF belt and Okolie can match that achievement tonight.















Lawrence Okolie predicts his world title destiny



Okolie’s 2016 Olympic elimination by the hands of Erislandy Savon, the nephew of Cuban nice Felix Savon, was simply his twenty sixth newbie battle. That’s an absurdity, to be mixing at such heights regardless of such inexperience.

He has grown, advanced, be taught the arduous method and infrequently pissed off within the full glare of the general public. He has had an on-the-job boxing apprenticeship which has included a collection of brutal knockouts (Okolie has the kind of energy that can not be taught) and in addition a couple of ugly brawls.

He isn’t excellent, and that makes his rise to tonight’s world title battle much more admirable.

Twelve stoppages from 15 fights and a ruthless intuition when he smells blood means Okolie is a critical menace to blow Glowacki away however he isn’t determined for a fast battle, he insisted: “I’m not counting on an enormous shot to knock the man out. I’m counting on him touchdown and me touchdown.”





Look again on the vicious KO energy that Okolie possesses



Poland’s Glowacki has been in Okolie’s sneakers earlier than.

He’s a former WBO champion who has gained world title fights on the street earlier than. In 33 fights he has solely misplaced to Oleksandr Usyk and Mairis Briedis, the cruiserweight division’s two excellent current abilities.

Okolie is openly waiting for different champions: “Anybody that [promoter] Eddie Hearn can assure, I’ll take. If it’s Briedis subsequent, I’ll take it, Arsen Goulamirian, I’ll take it. If it was Ilunga Makabu.

“Any certainly one of them, genuinely, I’ll go for.”

Briedis’ promoter Kalle Sauerland warned: “He’s clearly the person to beat in that division after elevating the Muhammad Ali trophy and the World Boxing Tremendous Sequence.

“But his course seems to be extra prone to be in the direction of the heavyweight division in 2021, nonetheless one by no means is aware of.”

Heavyweight can be the place Okolie sees himself. He has already been embroiled in a spicy disagreement with Dillian Whyte.

“His ambitions are to go to heavyweight,” his coach Shane McGuigan mentioned. “It’s very uncommon that you simply roll and slip, flashy ineffective stuff in relation to heavyweights. The essential, elementary stuff works for the large guys.”

Okolie has mentioned: “I’m not right here to scratch and claw my solution to the highest. I gained’t scrape by way of, I’ll do it in spectacular style.”

If that prediction turns into true then Okolie will change into Britain’s latest world champion within the division that Johnny Nelson, Tony Bellew, Enzo Maccarinelli and David Haye as soon as conquered.

His sights are set a lot, a lot greater however international contenders have spoiled a number of events in British rings since final summer time.

Glowacki is extra skilled and savvier when the stakes are this excessive, so if Okolie can bludgeon him will probably be a devastating assertion.