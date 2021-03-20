All through his tenure because the Toronto Maple Leafs’ beginning goaltender, Frederik Andersen has battled questions on his longevity.

Whether or not it’s stretches in a season the place he underperformed, the extraordinary workload he confronted in earlier years with out a dependable backup or the numerous accidents he sustained in between, the Danish netminder’s resilience was all the time the promoting level.

“I believe if you happen to return by means of every season, anytime with Fred (the place he) has discovered himself in a little bit of a rut per se, he’s been in a position to pull himself out of it,” Dubas stated on Tuesday. “And that’s the expectations of what we’ll see from him as we transfer forward.”

With 4 off days between video games and an opportunity to push the reset button amidst a stretch of losses, Andersen allowed two targets on the primary 4 pictures confronted in a 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Friday.

The story was the identical because it has been since he returned from a decrease-physique harm on Mar. 3. Andersen wasn’t essentially at fault for almost all of the targets allowed, however he didn’t make the well timed save his group wanted, both.

Of Calgary’s 4 targets, three of them have been scored by means of a sea of humanity.

“It’s tough on an evening like tonight the place every part appears to sort of discover a means by means of visitors,” Andersen stated. “I do know, personally, I didn’t lose my talents and identical goes for the group, too.”

Toronto fell to 1-6-0 in its final seven video games. Andersen’s 4 targets allowed on 18 pictures pushed his save share to .897 for the season, a brand new profession-low.

There was the disclosure this week that the goaltender hasn’t felt one hundred pc since his return from a decrease-physique harm. Toronto had simply accomplished a stretch the place they performed 16 video games in 30 days. It’s honest that fatigue might have performed a task in Andersen’s latest malaise.

But with a 5-day break within the schedule, Andersen being overworked doesn’t clarify Friday’s efficiency. Every of Andersen’s video games by itself doesn’t get scrutinized however they begin to add up. He needs to be a distinction make in a few of these video games and he hasn’t been over the newest stretch of video games.

Together with his backup, Jack Campbell, able to return from a leg harm, Andersen is on the point of shedding the starter’s place on the worst attainable time.

“He’s performed nice for us, so I do know he’s a man who goes in with a ton of confidence,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe stated of Campbell. “He’s labored actual laborious to get himself prepared and we’re definitely anticipating an important and aggressive effort from him.”

Campbell is 3-0-0 this season with a .951 save share. Acquired in a commerce final season with the Los Angeles Kings, Toronto had deliberate to make use of their backup extra continuously this season. But his harm restricted him to at least one sport within the earlier two months.

Ought to Campbell construct off his 30-save shutout efficiency in opposition to the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 27, solely an harm (not an unlikely prevalence given his season) may preserve him away from the online.

Campbell’s contract runs till the tip of the 2021-22 season at a median annual worth of $1.65 million.

Andersen is within the remaining 12 months of a 5-12 months, $25 million contract with the Leafs. At a time the place he must be at his greatest, his play as of late tells a story of a declining asset who’s going by means of a disaster of confidence.

“It’s only a matter of placing it collectively,” Andersen stated. “I believe it begins by me trying inward and doing what I can do to play my greatest and assist the group.”

Third Interval

Down by a purpose going into the third interval, Toronto dominated the possession battle by firing 25 shot makes an attempt within the remaining body in comparison with simply six by Calgary.

A kind of makes an attempt got here when Auston Matthews who beat Flames goaltender Jakob Markstrom, however then hit the submit.

Aside from that probability, Calgary saved Toronto to the perimeter. The Leafs had simply two slot shot on purpose within the remaining 20 minutes.

“I believed Calgary did a great job of clogging within the center,” Wayne Simmonds stated. “I believed we had numerous offensive-zone time and numerous pictures directed on the internet.”

Simmonds made his return to the lineup after lacking seven weeks with a fractured wrist.

Galchenyuk Debut

Alex Galchenyuk was on the ice for Toronto’s first two targets in opposition to in his group debut, however he wasn’t the offender behind the errors.

“I believe he skated actual properly and forechecked actual properly,” Keefe stated of Galchenyuk. “He regarded like he was hungry, had good legs so I used to be inspired with what I noticed from him.”

Galchenyuk logged 11:19 of ice time.

Particular Groups

Toronto surrendered an influence-play purpose for the sixth time of their seven video games and it stood up as the sport-winner. Toronto went 0-for-3 with the person benefit and have gone a season-excessive 4 video games with out a energy-play purpose.