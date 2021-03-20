Day 2 of the NCAA match options one other set of 16 first-spherical video games.

A pair of No. 1 seeds are in motion with Gonzaga and Michigan, however there are different enjoyable storylines as nicely. Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing has the Hoyas again within the NCAA Tournament, and Rick Pitino will lead Iona right into a 2-15 matchup with Alabama. Which group will pull off the large upset Saturday?

SN provides its straight up picks for these first-spherical video games:

March Madness picks, predictions for Round 1

Colorado (-5.5) vs. Georgetown

The matchup between Georgetown freshman Dante Harris, who stepped up within the Large East match, and Colorado senior McKinley Wright IV, is value watching. We love seeing Ewing again within the match, however the Buffaloes finish that Cinderella story.

Decide: Colorado

Florida State (-10.5) vs. UNC-Greensboro

This line has dropped a degree, maybe out of respect for UNC-Greensboro guard Isaiah Miller who averages 27.4 factors in his final 5 video games. The Seminoles, nonetheless, shoot the three-pointer nicely, and M.J. Walker will not less than off-set Miller. Florida State cruises within the second half.

Decide: Florida State

Kansas (-10.5) vs. Japanese Washington

This line has not moved a lot, and the COVID-19 issues across the Jayhawks are warranted. Japanese Washington has 5 gamers who common double figures. Kansas, nonetheless, has received their final 4 match openers by 28.5 factors per recreation. There’s worth with the Jayhawks.

Decide: Kansas

LSU (-1.5) vs. St. Bonaventure

This can be a powerful recreation to select. Freshman Cameron Thomas averages 22.6 factors per recreation, and the Tigers are a stylish choose to make a run into the second weekend. The Bonnies, nonetheless, rank fifth in Division I in scoring protection. St. Bonaventure can management the tempo with their steadiness, and that results in an premature exit for LSU.

Decide: St. Bonaventure

Michigan (-25.5) vs. Texas Southern

Michigan is not going to have Isaiah Livers, however the Wolverines had every week of a lot-wanted relaxation after a busy finish-of-season-stretch. John Walker III and Jordan Gilliam mixed for 31 factors in Texas Southern’s first 4 victory, however the Tigers may have an excessive amount of hassle with Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson within the paint.

Decide: Michigan

Creighton (-7) vs. UC-Santa Barbara

We like this 5-12 upset an excessive amount of. The Gauchos have misplaced simply as soon as since Jan. 1, and so they have only one lack of 5 factors or extra all season. Creighton continues to be a heavy favourite, however we’re sticking with UC-Santa Barbara in a recreation certain for a type of memorable finishes. At minimal, we just like the Gauchos in opposition to the unfold.

Decide: UC-Santa Barbara

Alabama (-17) vs. Iona

The Crimson Tide is 4-2 ATS as a double-digit favourite, and so they have been overshadowed on this recreation by Pitino’s return to the NCAA match. Herb Jones helps Alabama construct a double-digit lead within the first half, however the Gaels cowl that unfold and make it respectable.

Decide: Alabama

USC (-6) vs. Drake

USC freshman Evan Mobley is a drive inside.The 7-footer averages 16.8 factors and eight.6 rebounds, and Drake will counter with Darnell Brodie, who has double-digit rebounds within the Bulldogs’ final 4 video games. Drake retains its run going with a primary-spherical shocker.

Decide: Drake

Iowa (-14.5) vs. Grand Canyon

Bryce Drew is again within the match – this time as a head coach for an Antelopes’ group that ranks within the high 10 in Division I in scoring protection. Iowa, nonetheless, ranks sixth within the nation in scoring offense, and SN Participant of the yr Luka Garza begins the match off on a excessive be aware.

Decide: Iowa

Connecticut (-3) vs. Maryland

Maryland has been inconsistent all season, however their guards share the basketball nicely. 4 totally different gamers common not less than two assists. UConn received 5 straight video games earlier than the Large East match loss to Creighton. We’re sticking with the Large Ten group in a real toss-up recreation.

Decide: Maryland

Virginia (-7.5) vs. Ohio

Virginia has COVID-19 points, too, and the Cavaliers have a cramped schedule simply to get to Indianapolis. That’s made Ohio a stylish upset choose after a scorching-capturing weekend on the MAC match. Jason Preston is an all-round expertise who averages 16.6 factors and seven.2 assists per recreation, however he and Ben Vander Plas should lead an assault that hits double-digit 3-pointers for this to occur. Virginia, led by Sam Hauser and its normal protection, holds off the upset bid.

Decide: Virginia

Oklahoma (-1) vs. Missouri

Oklahoma is one other group coping with COVID-19 points. De’Vion Harmon, the Sooners’ second main scorer, is out. Oklahoma nonetheless has sufficient expertise to win anyway, however we just like the Tigers’ tandem of Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson to tug out the victory.

Decide: Missouri

Gonzaga (-33.5) vs. Norfolk State

Gonzaga has not misplaced within the first spherical since 2008, and that was in opposition to Steph Curry-led Davidson. That could be a monster unfold for the Bulldogs to cowl, however search for Gonzaga to push the tempo in opposition to the Spartans. Norfolk State defends the three-pointer nicely, but it surely received’t matter right here.

Decide: Gonzaga

BYU (-4) vs. UCLA

The Cougars have three seniors who common double digits, and that assault is led by guard Alex Barcello. He’s capturing 48.6 p.c from three-level vary. UCLA is coming off a powerful victory in opposition to Michigan State, nonetheless, and so they have guards that may match up. We nonetheless just like the Cougars in a decent one.

Decide: BYU

Texas (-9) vs. Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian will get its likelihood in a Lone Star showdown, and they’re 3-1 ATS as an underdog this season. Texas has been unpredictable all season, however they’ve three guards that common double figures. That’s a distinction-maker for the Large 12 match champions.

Decide: Texas

Oregon (-5) vs. VCU

This is among the harder picks, and it’s one other difficult matchup for the Pac-12. Can Oregon pull it off? That’s not a assure figuring out VCU can rating with Nah’Shon Hyland, who averages 19.5 factors per recreation. The Geese have 5 upperclassmen who rating in double figures, and that have pays off.

Decide: Oregon