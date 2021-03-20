March Madness schedule today: Times, channels, scores for Saturday's Round 1 NCAA Tournament games

Did you’ve gotten enjoyable through the first full day of March Madness? Effectively, good. As a result of on Saturday, you’re going to get to do all of it once more.
Round 1 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament will proceed into Saturday with one other 16-recreation slate arrange. The Round of 64 will end up as 32 groups take middle stage with 16 groups on the brink of advance to Round 2.
We’ll get our first take a look at the No. 1 general seed, the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs, on Saturday as they tackle the winner of the play-in recreation between Mount St. Mary’s and Texas Southern. The primary recreation of the day can be a 12-5 matchup between Colorado and Georgetown. The Hoyas shocked the world by successful the Large East title because the 8-seed in that event, and there’s some upset potential there.
Hopefully, your bracket isn’t busted but, as Saturday’s schedule is filled with loads of potential upset specials and we’ll get to see if that is one other yr the place a First 4 crew can handle to drag an upset and advance to the Round of 32. None may do it in 2019, however traditionally, odds are that one crew will make a push — or come near it.
Right here’s every little thing it’s worthwhile to learn about Round one of many NCAA Tournament, together with a full schedule with TV channels and begin occasions.
March Madness schedule: What video games are on at this time?
Saturday, March 20
|Sport
|Time
|Channel
|(5) Colorado vs. (12) Georgetown
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|(4) Florida State vs. (13) UNC Greensboro
|12:45 p.m.
|truTV
|(3) Kansas vs. (14) Jap Washington
|1:15 p.m.
|TBS
|(8) LSU vs. (9) St. Bonaventure
|1:45 p.m.
|TNT
|(1) Michigan vs. (16) Texas Southern
|3 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|(5) Creighton vs. (12) UC Santa Barbara
|3:30 p.m.
|truTV
|(2) Alabama vs. (15) Iona
|4 p.m.
|TBS
|(6) USC vs. (11) Drake
|4:30 p.m.
|TNT
|(2) Iowa vs. (15) Grand Canyon
|6:25 p.m.
|TBS
|(7) UConn vs. (10) Maryland
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|(4) Virginia vs. (13) Ohio
|7:15 p.m.
|truTV
|(8) Oklahoma vs. (9) Missouri
|7:25 p.m.
|TNT
|(1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Norfolk State
|9:20 p.m.
|TBS
|(6) BYU vs. (11) UCLA
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|(3) Texas vs. (14) Abilene Christian
|9:50 p.m.
|truTV
|(7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU
|9:57 p.m.
|TNT
All occasions Jap
How one can watch, stream NCAA Tournament video games
5. Colorado vs. 12 Georgetown
- Time: 12:15 p.m.
- TV Channel: CBS
- Dwell Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV
- Broadcast Group: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, A.J. Ross
4. Florida State vs. 13 UNC Greensboro
- Time: 12:45 p.m.
- TV Channel: truTV
- Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell
- Broadcast Group: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce
3. Kansas vs. 14 Jap Washington
- Time: 1:15 p.m.
- TV Channel: TBS
- Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell
- Broadcast Group: Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn
8. LSU vs. 9. St. Bonaventure
- Time: 1:45 p.m.
- TV Channel: TNT
- Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell
- Broadcast Group: Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli, Dana Jacobson
1. Michigan vs. 16. Texas Southern
- Time: 3 p.m.
- TV Channel: CBS
- Dwell Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV
- Broadcast Group: Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Jamie Erdahl
5. Creighton vs. 12. UC Santa Barbara
- Time: 3:30 p.m.
- TV Channel: truTV
- Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell
- Broadcast Group: Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Lauren Shehadi
2. Alabama vs. 15. Iona
- Time: 4 p.m.
- TV Channel: TBS
- Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell
- Broadcast Group: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, A.J. Ross
6. USC vs. 11. Drake
- Time: 4:30 p.m.
- TV Channel: TNT
- Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell
- Broadcast Group: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce
2. Iowa vs. Grand Canyon
- Time: 6:25 p.m.
- TV Channel: TBS
- Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell
- Broadcast Group: Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn
7. UConn vs. 10 Maryland
- Time: 7:10 p.m.
- TV Channel: CBS
- Dwell Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV
- Broadcast Group: Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Jamie Erdahl
4. Virginia vs. 13. Ohio
- Time: 7:15 p.m.
- TV Channel: truTV
- Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell
- Broadcast Group: Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli, Dana Jacobson
8. Oklahoma vs. 9. Missouri
- Time: 7:25 p.m.
- TV Channel: TNT
- Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell
- Broadcast Group: Tom McCarthy, Avery Johnson, Lauren Shehadi
1. Gonzaga vs. 16. Norfolk State
- Time: 9:20 p.m.
- TV Channel: TBS
- Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell
- Broadcast Group: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce
6. BYU vs. 11. UCLA
- Time: 9:40 p.m.
- TV Channel: CBS
- Dwell Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV
- Broadcast Group: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, A.J. Ross
3. Texas vs. Abilene Christian
- Time: 9:50 p.m.
- TV Channel: truTV
- Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell
- Broadcast Group: Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Lauren Shehadi
7. VCU vs. 10. Oregon
- Time: 9:57 p.m.
- TV Channel: TNT
- Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell
- Broadcast Group: Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn
