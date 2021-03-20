March Madness schedule today: Times, channels, scores for Saturday's Round 1 NCAA Tournament games

Did you’ve gotten enjoyable through the first full day of March Madness? Effectively, good. As a result of on Saturday, you’re going to get to do all of it once more.

Round 1 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament will proceed into Saturday with one other 16-recreation slate arrange. The Round of 64 will end up as 32 groups take middle stage with 16 groups on the brink of advance to Round 2.

We’ll get our first take a look at the No. 1 general seed, the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs, on Saturday as they tackle the winner of the play-in recreation between Mount St. Mary’s and Texas Southern. The primary recreation of the day can be a 12-5 matchup between Colorado and Georgetown. The Hoyas shocked the world by successful the Large East title because the 8-seed in that event, and there’s some upset potential there.

Hopefully, your bracket isn’t busted but, as Saturday’s schedule is filled with loads of potential upset specials and we’ll get to see if that is one other yr the place a First 4 crew can handle to drag an upset and advance to the Round of 32. None may do it in 2019, however traditionally, odds are that one crew will make a push — or come near it.

Right here’s every little thing it’s worthwhile to learn about Round one of many NCAA Tournament, together with a full schedule with TV channels and begin occasions.

MORE: Watch select March Madness games live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

March Madness schedule: What video games are on at this time?

Saturday, March 20

Sport Time Channel (5) Colorado vs. (12) Georgetown 12:15 p.m. CBS, fuboTV (4) Florida State vs. (13) UNC Greensboro 12:45 p.m. truTV (3) Kansas vs. (14) Jap Washington 1:15 p.m. TBS (8) LSU vs. (9) St. Bonaventure 1:45 p.m. TNT (1) Michigan vs. (16) Texas Southern 3 p.m. CBS, fuboTV (5) Creighton vs. (12) UC Santa Barbara 3:30 p.m. truTV (2) Alabama vs. (15) Iona 4 p.m. TBS (6) USC vs. (11) Drake 4:30 p.m. TNT (2) Iowa vs. (15) Grand Canyon 6:25 p.m. TBS (7) UConn vs. (10) Maryland 7:10 p.m. CBS, fuboTV (4) Virginia vs. (13) Ohio 7:15 p.m. truTV (8) Oklahoma vs. (9) Missouri 7:25 p.m. TNT (1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Norfolk State 9:20 p.m. TBS (6) BYU vs. (11) UCLA 9:40 p.m. CBS, fuboTV (3) Texas vs. (14) Abilene Christian 9:50 p.m. truTV (7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU 9:57 p.m. TNT

All occasions Jap

LIVE: Follow SN’s March Madness bracket for scores and more

How one can watch, stream NCAA Tournament video games

5. Colorado vs. 12 Georgetown

Time: 12:15 p.m.

12:15 p.m. TV Channel: CBS

CBS Dwell Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Paramount+, fuboTV Broadcast Group: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, A.J. Ross

4. Florida State vs. 13 UNC Greensboro

Time: 12:45 p.m.

12:45 p.m. TV Channel: truTV

truTV Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell

March Madness Dwell Broadcast Group: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

3. Kansas vs. 14 Jap Washington

Time: 1:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. TV Channel: TBS

TBS Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell

March Madness Dwell Broadcast Group: Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn

8. LSU vs. 9. St. Bonaventure

Time: 1:45 p.m.

1:45 p.m. TV Channel: TNT

TNT Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell

March Madness Dwell Broadcast Group: Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli, Dana Jacobson

1. Michigan vs. 16. Texas Southern

Time: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. TV Channel: CBS

CBS Dwell Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Paramount+, fuboTV Broadcast Group: Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Jamie Erdahl

5. Creighton vs. 12. UC Santa Barbara

Time: 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. TV Channel: truTV

truTV Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell

March Madness Dwell Broadcast Group: Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Lauren Shehadi

2. Alabama vs. 15. Iona

Time: 4 p.m.

4 p.m. TV Channel: TBS

TBS Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell

March Madness Dwell Broadcast Group: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, A.J. Ross

6. USC vs. 11. Drake

Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. TV Channel: TNT

TNT Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell

March Madness Dwell Broadcast Group: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

2. Iowa vs. Grand Canyon

Time: 6:25 p.m.

6:25 p.m. TV Channel: TBS

TBS Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell

March Madness Dwell Broadcast Group: Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn

7. UConn vs. 10 Maryland

Time: 7:10 p.m.

7:10 p.m. TV Channel: CBS

CBS Dwell Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Paramount+, fuboTV Broadcast Group: Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Jamie Erdahl

4. Virginia vs. 13. Ohio

Time: 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. TV Channel: truTV

truTV Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell

March Madness Dwell Broadcast Group: Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli, Dana Jacobson

8. Oklahoma vs. 9. Missouri

Time: 7:25 p.m.

7:25 p.m. TV Channel: TNT

TNT Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell

March Madness Dwell Broadcast Group: Tom McCarthy, Avery Johnson, Lauren Shehadi

1. Gonzaga vs. 16. Norfolk State

Time: 9:20 p.m.

9:20 p.m. TV Channel: TBS

TBS Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell

March Madness Dwell Broadcast Group: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

6. BYU vs. 11. UCLA

Time: 9:40 p.m.

9:40 p.m. TV Channel: CBS

CBS Dwell Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Paramount+, fuboTV Broadcast Group: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, A.J. Ross

3. Texas vs. Abilene Christian

Time: 9:50 p.m.

9:50 p.m. TV Channel: truTV

truTV Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell

March Madness Dwell Broadcast Group: Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Lauren Shehadi

7. VCU vs. 10. Oregon

Time: 9:57 p.m.

9:57 p.m. TV Channel: TNT

TNT Dwell Stream: March Madness Dwell

March Madness Dwell Broadcast Group: Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn

March Madness scores, outcomes