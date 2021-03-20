Mehreen Pirzada Bhavya went down on one knee and proposed to be underwater

Few days in the past, Mehreen Pirzada acquired engaged to Bhavya Bishnoi in Jaipur within the presence of his household and mates. The movies and the images from their engagement ceremony went viral on social media. F2 fame actress Mehreen Pirzada and Bhavya Bishnoi‘ alliance was finalized within the month of April 2020. Their households determined to have the wedding final yr, through the lockdown interval. Nonetheless, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the nation broad lockdown, the marriage had to be postponed to 2021.

The marriage of Mehreen and Bhavya is claimed to be a conventional affair. Just lately through the media interplay, when Mehreen Pirzada was requested about her romantic love story, to which she replied, “I used to be taking a scuba diving course in Andaman. Bhavya Bishnoi proposed to me underwater. I had by no means imagined one thing like this. Bhavya went down on one knee and proposed, and it occurred underwater.”

About her marriage ceremony plan, Mehreen Pirzada mentioned, “It can be a vacation spot marriage ceremony. We have now already set the bar excessive with our engagement in Jaipur and so we’ll have to be sure that the marriage is much more particular! I’ve already began planning for the marriage.”

On the work entrance, Mehreen Pirzada will be seen taking part in the feminine lead in Anil Ravipudi’ F3.