A former Spurs striker doesn’t assume the Portuguese is the suitable man to supervise an extended-time period venture in north London

Jose Mourinho’s techniques are “a bit dated now”, in accordance with Darren Bent, who says {that a} Carabao Cup last triumph would solely “paper over the cracks” at Tottenham.

Spurs have endured a turbulent 2020-21 marketing campaign below Mourinho which has seen them undergo early exits in each the FA Cup and Europa League whereas falling off the tempo within the battle for a high-4 Premier League end.

The strain elevated on the Portuguese after a surprising defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in Europe, however Bent is anxious that he will likely be let off the hook if he delivers the Carabao Cup when Tottenham tackle Manchester Metropolis within the showpiece occasion on the finish of April.

“I wouldn’t say he’s a foul supervisor, however I simply assume for no matter motive his techniques is likely to be a bit dated now,” the ex-Spurs striker advised talkSPORT.

“He was introduced in to win trophies. He was by no means going to be a supervisor that was introduced in as a venture – three or 4 years down the road he’s going to be constructing groups. That was [Mauricio] Pochettino.

“Once they removed Poch after they did, and we all know they have been on the decline then, they introduced in Jose Mourinho to win a trophy.

“It’s going to paper over the cracks. Lots of people had put them and United as favourites. The actual fact they went out like they did in opposition to Zagreb – I don’t assume profitable the League Cup is sufficient.

“At the tip of the season if he was to go, [if] they sacked him or he walked, he’d go ‘I did my job, I gained them a trophy’.”

Tottenham’s distress compounded once more Dinamo

Spurs may have nonetheless been within the operating for 2 main trophies have been it not for his or her spectacular collapse within the second leg of their spherical of 16 Europa League tie in opposition to Dinamo.

Mourinho’s facet had a wholesome two-purpose result in defend in Croatia, and seemed to be crusing via comfortably till Mislav Orsic struck an outstanding particular person purpose to open the scoring simply after the hour mark.

Tottenham folded utterly thereafter, with Orsic scoring twice extra to finish a sensational hat-trick which noticed Dinamo qualify for the final eight after additional time.

“It was fairly unhappy. They need to not lose that tie,” Bent mentioned of his outdated membership’s newest defeat. “I couldn’t see one other winner. The actual fact they misplaced 3-2 may arguably be their largest shock in historical past when it comes to European soccer.”

The larger image

Mourinho appeared to have his crew not off course once more earlier than their north London derby assembly with Arsenal final weekend, having overseen a 5-match profitable run in all competitions.

Nonetheless, the Gunners ran out deserved 2-1 winners at Emirates Stadium handy their arch-rivals a well timed actuality test, and the loss in Zagreb showcased Spurs’ evident weaknesses as soon as once more.

Hugo Lloris hinted at internal issues at the club after they have been dumped out of Europe, telling BT Sport: “The crew in the mean time simply displays what’s happening contained in the membership.

“We’ve lack of fundamentals, lack of fundamentals. All efficiency is simply in relation to that.”

Mourinho nonetheless has over two years left to run on his contract at Tottenham, however one other loss may drive the board into motion heading into the enterprise finish of the marketing campaign.

The Lilywhites should beat Aston Villa on Sunday to shut the hole between themselves and fourth-positioned Chelsea to a few factors, in any other case their probabilities of Champions League qualification will go up in smoke.

