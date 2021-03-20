The beginning lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Collection race at Atlanta Motor Speedway was set by making use of the statistical method NASCAR is utilizing for almost all of its 2021 races.

Drivers’ beginning positions for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (3 p.m. ET; Fox, TSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) have been primarily based on 4 components:

  • Driver’s ending place from the earlier race (25 %)
  • Automotive proprietor’s ending place from the earlier race (25 %)
  • Workforce proprietor factors rating (35 %)
  • Quickest lap from the earlier race (15 %)

Under is the beginning lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race on the 1.5-mile observe at Atlanta, which was set with out qualifying.

Watch Sunday’s NASCAR race live with fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Who received the pole for the NASCAR race at Atlanta?

Denny Hamlin, the Cup Collection level chief after 5 races, is the pole-sitter primarily based on the maths. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr., final weekend’s winner at Phoenix, will begin second.

Hamlin leads the collection with 4 prime-5 finishes and three stage wins, however he has but to win a race this season.

The remainder of the highest 10 after Hamlin and Truex: Joey Logano (Workforce Penske), Brad Keselowski (Workforce Penske), Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports), Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports), Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas Racing), Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing), William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports) and Ryan Blaney (Workforce Penske).

NASCAR beginning lineup at Atlanta

The beginning lineup for Sunday’s race at Atlanta was decided by way of a mathematical method NASCAR adopted late within the 2020 season. The method produced this beginning lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500:

Starting pos. Driver Automotive No. Workforce
1 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
2 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
3 Joey Logano 22 Workforce Penske
4 Brad Keselowski 2 Workforce Penske
5 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
6 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
7 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
8 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
9 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
10 Ryan Blaney 12 Workforce Penske
11 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
13 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
14 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
15 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
16 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
17 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
18 Michael McDowell 34 Entrance Row Motorsports
19 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
20 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wooden Brothers Racing
21 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
22 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
23 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
24 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
25 Daniel Suarez placeholder picture 99 TrackHouse Racing Workforce
26 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
27 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
28 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
29 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
30 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports
31 BJ McLeod 78 Stay Quick Motorsports
32 Anthony Alfredo 38 Entrance Row Motorsports
33 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing
34 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing
35 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
36 Joey Gase 53 Rick Ware Racing
37 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing
38 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Enterprise Administration
39 Austin Cindric 33 Workforce Penske

Checkout newest world information beneath hyperlinks :
World Information || Newest Information || U.S. Information

Assist us to turn into impartial in PANDEMIC COVID-19. Contribute to diligent Authors.

Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR