The beginning lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Collection race at Atlanta Motor Speedway was set by making use of the statistical method NASCAR is utilizing for almost all of its 2021 races.

Drivers’ beginning positions for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (3 p.m. ET; Fox, TSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) have been primarily based on 4 components:

Driver’s ending place from the earlier race (25 %)

Automotive proprietor’s ending place from the earlier race (25 %)

Workforce proprietor factors rating (35 %)

Quickest lap from the earlier race (15 %)

Under is the beginning lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race on the 1.5-mile observe at Atlanta, which was set with out qualifying.

Watch Sunday’s NASCAR race live with fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Who received the pole for the NASCAR race at Atlanta?

Denny Hamlin, the Cup Collection level chief after 5 races, is the pole-sitter primarily based on the maths. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr., final weekend’s winner at Phoenix, will begin second.

Hamlin leads the collection with 4 prime-5 finishes and three stage wins, however he has but to win a race this season.

The remainder of the highest 10 after Hamlin and Truex: Joey Logano (Workforce Penske), Brad Keselowski (Workforce Penske), Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports), Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports), Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas Racing), Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing), William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports) and Ryan Blaney (Workforce Penske).

NASCAR beginning lineup at Atlanta

The beginning lineup for Sunday’s race at Atlanta was decided by way of a mathematical method NASCAR adopted late within the 2020 season. The method produced this beginning lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500: