The fifth and ultimate match of the 5-match T20 collection between India and England was performed on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the place the Indian crew defeated the English crew by 36 runs and gained the collection 3–2. Within the final match, the Indian crew bowled and bowled. Taking part in wonderful cricket in each the departments didn’t give any probability to the English crew.

On this match, the Indian crew administration modified the batting order and the captain Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli) and Rohit Sharma (Rohit Sharma) despatched for the opener. Other than this, a video of this match is turning into very viral. Really this incident is of the time when Hardik Pandya was batting.

Natasha jumps happily on Pandya’s sixes, video goes viral

Senior batsman Suryakumar Yadav Baroda’s 27-year-old all-rounder Hardik Pandya got here to bat for India after (Suryakumar Yadav) was dismissed. Hardik batted arduous and performed a superb innings of 39 runs in 17 balls. On the premise of which the Indian crew lastly scored 224 runs.

In the meantime, Hardik hit two magnificent sixes throughout his innings. After which his spouse Natasha (Natasha Stankovic) current within the discipline was seen swinging happily. Later this video of Hardik’s spouse was additionally shared on social media.

Indian crew gained on the premise of wonderful batting

Speaking in regards to the final match, the Indian crew modified its technique to captain Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli) and Rohit Sharma despatched to do the opening. Each the senior gamers, taking part in very good cricket, added 94 runs for the primary wicket. After that, on the premise of the most effective innings of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, the Indian crew scored a rating of 224 on the lack of 2 wickets.

For the English crew got here out to chase the goal from India David malan (Dawid Malan) batting brilliantly, however regardless of this, the English crew was in a position to rating 188 runs for the lack of 8 wickets within the prescribed 20 overs and misplaced the match by 36 runs.

Virat praises Hardik and the remainder of the gamers

In reward of Indian gamers together with Hardik Pandya, who performed a key position in India’s victory within the final match of the collection, Captain Kohli stated that,