The NBA continues a whirlwind second half to its season on Friday with 10 extra video games on the schedule, and that may make for a loaded NBA DFS participant pool. Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell are all among the many most costly gamers at their respective positions on FanDuel and DraftKings. Celtics vs. Kings at the moment has the very best whole of the night time, with the over-below listed at 233 on William Hill Sportsbook.

Nevertheless, with the Celtics favored by seven, do you have to be together with a number of Boston gamers in your NBA DFS stacks, or do you have to shrink back for concern that they may blow the Kings out and pull their starters? Success in NBA each day Fantasy is all the time about balancing excessive-priced stars with extra inexpensive excessive-upside choices in your NBA DFS lineups.

McClure is a DFS skilled with almost $2 million in profession winnings. He’s additionally a predictive knowledge engineer at SportsLine who makes use of a strong prediction mannequin that simulates each minute of each recreation 10,000 instances, taking elements like matchups, statistical developments and accidents into consideration.

This permits him to seek out the very best NBA DFS values and create optimum lineups that he shares solely over at SportsLine. They’re a should-see for any NBA DFS participant.

Now, McClure has turned his consideration to the Friday, March 19 NBA DFS slate and locked in his prime each day Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, March 19

Considered one of McClure’s prime NBA DFS picks for his Friday NBA each day Fantasy lineups is Nets guard James Harden at $11,000 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel. Since forcing a commerce out of Houston, Harden has seemed like one of many league’s greatest facilitators, averaging 11.5 assists per recreation since making the transfer.

He’s additionally averaging 25.5 factors and 9.1 rebounds per recreation since becoming a member of the Nets, and over his final three video games he’s averaged 70.5 factors per recreation on DraftKings and 65.6 factors per recreation on FanDuel. On Friday, he’ll tackle a Magic squad that ranks seventeenth within the NBA in defensive score (112.4) and that he posted a triple-double in opposition to in his first recreation with Brooklyn on Jan. 16.

A part of McClure’s optimum NBA DFS technique contains rostering Mavericks guard Luka Doncic at $10,700 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel. Doncic’s counting stats carefully mirror final yr’s, as he’s averaging 28.5 factors, 9.3 assists and eight.4 rebounds per recreation. However after a poor capturing begin to the season, Doncic has discovered his rhythm and his effectivity numbers are the place we begin to see a soar.

The 22-yr-previous is capturing 47.7 p.c from the ground and 35.7 p.c from the three-level line regardless of hitting simply 29.4 p.c from past the arc by way of January. Since then, Doncic is capturing 41.7 p.c from deep and thus far in March, he’s been taking a extra energetic function as a facilitator. He’s averaging 11.6 assists per recreation thus far this month and on Friday he’ll match up with a Portland squad that he blitzed for 44 factors, 9 assists and 7 rebounds on Feb. 14.

Learn how to set NBA DFS lineups for Friday, March 19

McClure can also be concentrating on a participant who might go off for large numbers on Friday due to a dream matchup.

So who's DFS professional Mike McClure placing in his optimum NBA DFS lineups for Friday?