NCAA Tournament Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Second Round

From Winners and Whiners
NCAAB Free Predictions
Introduced by Winners and Whiners in partnership with CFBN!
Japanese Washington vs. Kansas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Kansas and Japanese Washington meet within the first spherical of the NCAA Tournament….
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
St. Bonaventure vs. LSU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Can St. Bonaventure pull off the upset in opposition to the high-octane Tigers on Saturday afternoon?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Texas Southern vs. Michigan Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Michigan begins what it hopes will probably be a protracted match run in opposition to Texas Southern on Saturday….
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UCSB vs. Creighton Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Can Creighton bounce again with a first-round win over the Gauchos on Saturday afternoon?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Iona vs. Alabama Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Can an improved Iona protection decelerate a robust Alabama offense sufficient to get the quilt and even pull…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Mississippi St vs. St. Louis Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Will fourth-seeded Mississippi State shake off their late-season struggles as they face top-seeded S…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Grand Canyon vs. Iowa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Can Grand Canyon make some noise with a win over Iowa within the first spherical on Saturday night?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Maryland vs. Connecticut (UCONN) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Can Maryland’s protection decelerate UConn star James Bouknight and get the upset?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Ohio U vs. Virginia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
The Virginia Cavaliers will probably be trying to hit the bottom operating when kick-starting the primary spherical…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Missouri vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Will Dru Smith and Missouri give you a win because the ninth-seeded Tigers face Brady Manek and eight…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Drake vs. Southern California (USC) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Can #6 USC Trojans’ star energy result in a decisive win on Saturday, or do the #11 Drake Bulldogs have…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Norfolk State vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Norfolk State comes again on Saturday after successful their First 4 sport to tackle the highest general…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UCLA vs. BYU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
After scratching and clawing their method into the NCAA Tournament, the UCLA Bruins will do all the pieces…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Abilene Christian vs. Texas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
Get the newest odds and predictions for this First Round match up within the East Bracket of the NCAA T…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
VCU vs. Oregon Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-20-2021
VCU will probably be hoping Nah’Shon Hyland is near 100% when the Rams face Oregon on Saturday night time. …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Rutgers vs. Houston Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 3-21-2021
Houston is anticipated to be with out its place to begin guard when it faces Rutgers on Sunday night time….
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
.