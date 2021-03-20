The NCAA Tournament first spherical schedule, predictions, recreation previews, TV, recreation instances and websites.
How are the picks to this point?
SU 212-88, ATS 162-135-2, o / u: 175-122-1
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Sport Previews
Click on on every hyperlink for the sport preview and prediction. All instances Jap.
NCAA Tournament First Round: Saturday, March 20
(5) Colorado vs (12) Georgetown
East Area: First Round
12:15 pm, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Colorado -5.5, o/u: 136.5
(4) Florida State vs (13) UNC Greensboro
East Area: First Round
12:45 pm, truTV
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Florida State -11, o/u: 145
(3) Kansas vs (14) Jap Washington
West Area: First Round
1;15 pm, TBS
Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Kansas -10.5, o/u: 146
(8) LSU vs (9) St. Bonaventure
East Area: First Round
1:45 pm, TNT
Meeting Corridor, Bloomington, IN
Line: LSU -1.5, o/u: 144.5
(1) Michigan vs (16) Texas Southern
East Area: First Round
3:00 pm, CBS
Mackey Area, West Lafayette, IN
Line: Michigan -26, rpm: 142.5
(5) Creighton vs (12) UC Santa Barbara
West Area: First Round
3:30 pm, truTV
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Creighton -7, o/u: 138
(2) Alabama vs (15) Iona
East Area: First Round
4:00 pm, TBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Alabama -17, rpm: 147
(6) USC vs (11) Drake
West Area: First Round
4:30 pm, TNT
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: USC -6.5, o/u: 139.5
(2) Iowa vs (15) Grand Canyon
West Area: First Round
6:25 pm, TBS
Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Iowa -14.5, o/u: 145
(7) UConn vs (10) Maryland
East Area: First Round
7:10 pm, CBS
Mackey Area, West Lafayette, IN
Line: UConn -3, o/u: 130
(4) Virginia vs (13) Ohio
West Area: First Round
7:15 pm, truTV
Meeting Corridor, Bloomington, IN
Line: Virginia -7.5, o/u: 131
(8) Oklahoma vs (9) Missouri
West Area: First Round
7:25 pm, TNT
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Oklahoma -2, o/u: 141
(1) Gonzaga vs (16) Norfolk State
West Area: First Round
9:20 pm, TBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Gonzaga -34, o/u: 155.5
(6) BYU vs (11) UCLA
East Area: First Round
9:40 pm, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: BYU -3, o / u: 140
(3) Texas vs (14) Abilene Christian
East Area: First Round
9:50 pm, truTV
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Texas -8.5, rpm: 140
(7) Oregon vs (10) VCU
West Area: First Round
9:57 pm, TNT
Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Oregon -5.5, o/u: 137
