The NCAA Tournament first spherical schedule, predictions, recreation previews, TV, recreation instances and websites.

How are the picks to this point?

SU 212-88, ATS 162-135-2, o / u: 175-122-1

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Sport Previews

Click on on every hyperlink for the sport preview and prediction. All instances Jap.

– First Round Friday, First 4 Scoreboard, Predictions

NCAA Tournament First Round: Saturday, March 20

(5) Colorado vs (12) Georgetown

East Area: First Round

12:15 pm, CBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Colorado -5.5, o/u: 136.5

(4) Florida State vs (13) UNC Greensboro

East Area: First Round

12:45 pm, truTV

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Florida State -11, o/u: 145

(3) Kansas vs (14) Jap Washington

West Area: First Round

1;15 pm, TBS

Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Kansas -10.5, o/u: 146

(8) LSU vs (9) St. Bonaventure

East Area: First Round

1:45 pm, TNT

Meeting Corridor, Bloomington, IN

Line: LSU -1.5, o/u: 144.5

(1) Michigan vs (16) Texas Southern

East Area: First Round

3:00 pm, CBS

Mackey Area, West Lafayette, IN

Line: Michigan -26, rpm: 142.5

(5) Creighton vs (12) UC Santa Barbara

West Area: First Round

3:30 pm, truTV

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Creighton -7, o/u: 138

(2) Alabama vs (15) Iona

East Area: First Round

4:00 pm, TBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Alabama -17, rpm: 147

(6) USC vs (11) Drake

West Area: First Round

4:30 pm, TNT

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: USC -6.5, o/u: 139.5

(2) Iowa vs (15) Grand Canyon

West Area: First Round

6:25 pm, TBS

Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Iowa -14.5, o/u: 145

(7) UConn vs (10) Maryland

East Area: First Round

7:10 pm, CBS

Mackey Area, West Lafayette, IN

Line: UConn -3, o/u: 130

(4) Virginia vs (13) Ohio

West Area: First Round

7:15 pm, truTV

Meeting Corridor, Bloomington, IN

Line: Virginia -7.5, o/u: 131

(8) Oklahoma vs (9) Missouri

West Area: First Round

7:25 pm, TNT

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Oklahoma -2, o/u: 141

(1) Gonzaga vs (16) Norfolk State

West Area: First Round

9:20 pm, TBS

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Gonzaga -34, o/u: 155.5

(6) BYU vs (11) UCLA

East Area: First Round

9:40 pm, CBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: BYU -3, o / u: 140

(3) Texas vs (14) Abilene Christian

East Area: First Round

9:50 pm, truTV

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Texas -8.5, rpm: 140

(7) Oregon vs (10) VCU

West Area: First Round

9:57 pm, TNT

Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Oregon -5.5, o/u: 137

