Warriors famous person Stephen Curry speaks up concerning the unfair treatment towards girls’s basketball throughout March Madness.

March Madness is the largest stage for collegiate basketball within the USA. It’s a time each basketball fan appears to be like ahead to, and it normally doesn’t disappoint. It’s a enjoyable time to scout upcoming expertise, and normally stuffed with some good basketball.

Nevertheless, this season of the identical has had its first controversy already. Oregon Geese’ Sedona Prince posted a video on Twitter displaying the disparity of the standard of coaching amenities the ladies’s groups are getting, as in comparison with the boys’s group.

Let me put it on Twitter too trigger this wants the eye pic.twitter.com/t0DWKL2YHR — Sedona Prince (@sedonaprince_) March 19, 2021

This video has garnered the eye of quite a lot of gamers, and different influential folks. Gamers together with Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, and much more have publicly spoken up about the identical.

Stephen Curry reveals his displeasure of NCAA’s treatment of the ladies’s basketball group

Stephen Curry is likely one of the most influential basketball gamers of our time, if not probably the most influential one on the market. He has been a vocal advocate for equality in sports activities, irrespective of the gender or race.

Steph noticed the video and re-shared the identical, with a pointy message geared toward NCAA and March Madness organizers.

Having a famous person like Stephen Curry communicate concerning the problem is a superb deal for the trigger. Steph can convey across the required consideration, and hopefully, that may spark the mandatory revolution the convey concerning the modifications.

NCAA certain does have the mandatory assets to repair the issue at hand, and now with the issue being known as out at such a scale, hopefully, a repair is in place quickly.