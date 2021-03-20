The Brazilian has been tipped to re-hint his steps following the Blaugrana’s newest set of presidential elections

Neymar will play with Lionel Messi once more, however at Barcelona as an alternative of Paris Saint-Germain, in accordance with his former agent, who has backed Joan Laporta to rearrange a reunion for the pair at Camp Nou.

Messi has been closely linked with a summer time transfer to PSG amid hypothesis he’ll flip down a contract extension at Barca, with Neymar publicly welcoming the prospect of his ex-workforce-mate’s arrival at Parc des Princes.

Nonetheless, the Brazilian’s one-time consultant Andre Cury thinks there’s a far better likelihood of Neymar returning to Catalunya, as he believes Messi will select to remain put following Laporta’s re-election as Blaugrana president.

Editors’ Picks

What’s been mentioned?

“I used to be in Barcelona for 10 years, I do know each nook of the town, I’d be very completely happy to see Neymar go to Barcelona,” Neymar’s former agent advised Argentine publication The coastline.

“Neymar has an open door at Barcelona, their followers is aware of he made a mistake and even he recognised it a while later.

“Two years in the past, Neymar formally requested me to return to Barcelona. We tried and we had been actually near getting him out of Paris. However, due to some particulars, it didn’t occur.

“Laporta is the one one who can deliver them again collectively once more. Messi gained’t depart Barcelona – he determined that his historical past is in Barcelona and I’m very clear on that.

“Neymar will play with Messi once more, however in Barcelona.”

Neymar & Messi’s historical past at Barca

Neymar joined Messi at Camp Nou in 2013 after being lured away from Santos, and went on to play a key position in one of the crucial profitable durations within the membership’s latest historical past.

Barca gained two La Liga titles, one Champions League and three Copas del Rey with Neymar, Messi and Luis Suarez main the road, with an unprecedented treble in 2014-15 marking the height season for an all-star attacking triumvirate.

Nonetheless, it was reported {that a} need to step out of Messi’s shadow led to Neymar’s eventual departure in 2017, with PSG snapping him up for a world report €222 million price (£191m/$264m).

Neymar’s present stance on his future

Neymar is quick approaching the ultimate yr of his present contract at PSG, however Aim has reported that the 28-year-old is in line for a new four-year deal.

The French champions have made extensions for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe their high precedence forward of the summer time switch window, amid continued hypothesis over a potential transfer to Spain for the pair.

Neymar spoke out on his future in February, telling TF1: “I’m very completely happy right here, I need to keep at PSG and I hope Mbappe desires to remain too.

“In fact, that’s the want of all followers, we wish PSG to be an excellent workforce and I need to maintain doing what I do right here, play soccer and be completely happy.

“At the moment I’m very completely happy, I really feel completely happy, loads has modified, I can’t precisely say why, if it’s me or one thing else.”

Messi’s mindset & Laporta’s affect

Messi has insisted he will wait until the end of the season earlier than making a choice on his subsequent transfer, having been unsuccessful in his makes an attempt to pressure a switch away from Barca final summer time.

If he does depart, PSG and Manchester Metropolis have been mooted because the almost definitely subsequent locations for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, who advised The sixth in December: “I don’t know if I’m going to go away or not and if I depart, I want to depart in one of the best ways.”

Laporta claimed he is the only man capable of convincing Messi to stay at Barca throughout his re-election marketing campaign, which resulted in victory earlier this month.

The Spaniard then issued a passionate plea to the Argentina worldwide throughout his first tackle as president this week.

“I’m right here to make choices, like convincing Leo to hold on, benefiting from the truth that he’s right here. He is aware of that,” mentioned Laporta.

“You recognize the love I maintain for you and we’ll do no matter it takes to maintain you right here. You recognize you can not depart, Leo.”

Additional studying