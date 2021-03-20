With the announcement of the Nationwide Invitational Event groups on Sunday, all the NCAA postseason has been set.

The NIT in 2021 will see various modifications because the NCAA — to not point out native and state well being businesses — attempt to navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Whereas not superb, modifications to the NIT are preferable to NIT in any respect.

The 2021 members probably would have most popular their respective seasons to finish with a dose of March Insanity — that’s true for a number of notable NCAA Tournament snubs — however the Nationwide Invitational Event may function a leaping-off level for groups trying to make the subsequent step in 2021-22. Conversely, it could possibly be a remaining probability at glory as gamers graduate or take their skills to the subsequent degree.

Regardless of the situation, any basketball in March is value watching. Right here’s all the things you could know to observe the NIT in 2021 — together with dates, occasions, TV and streaming choices and web site data:

NIT stay bracket: Easy methods to watch, stream

The NIT in 2021 might be broadcast both on ESPN or ESPN2; streaming choices embody ESPN.com

Spherical 1 (March 17-20) ESPN / ESPN2 Quarterfinals (March 25) ESPN / ESPN2 Semifinals (March 27) ESPN / ESPN2 Third-place, championship video games (March 28) ESPN / ESPN2

NIT schedule 2021

The NIT in 2021 won’t solely have its discipline of groups lower in half, but in addition happen fully within the Dallas-Fort Value metroplex — a crucial change because the NCAA tries to stymie the potential unfold of COVID-19. (In earlier years, the NIT featured campus video games by the primary three rounds, adopted by video games in Madison Sq. Backyard for each the semifinal and championship rounds).

Convention USA and North Texas will host the competitors this yr, with the Comerica Heart (Frisco, Texas) and UNT Stadium (Denton, Texas) serving as match websites. The NCAA is finalizing spherical-by-spherical particulars.

Under is a rundown of the websites and places of the NIT:

Spherical Date Location Web site Spherical 1 March 17-20 Frisco, Texas Comerica Heart — Denton, Texas UNT Stadium Quarterfinals March 25 Frisco, Texas Comerica Heart — Denton, Texas UNT Stadium Semifinals March 27 Frisco, Texas Comerica Heart — Denton, Texas UNT Stadium Third-place recreation March 28 Frisco, Texas/Denton, Texas Comerica Heart/UNT Stadium Championship — Frisco, Texas/Denton, Texas Comerica Heart/UNT Stadium

2021 NIT matchups

The NIT has but to announce its the dates of occasions of its video games, nevertheless it has launched the matchups for the primary spherical:

Higher left bracket first spherical:

No. 1 Colorado State (18-6) vs. No. 4 Buffalo (16-8)

No. 2 Davidson (13-8) vs. No. 3 N.C. State (13-10)

Decrease left bracket first spherical:

No. 1 Memphis (16-8) vs. No. 4 Dayton (14-9)

No. 2 Boise State (18-8) vs. No. 3 SMU (11-5)

Higher proper bracket first spherical:

No. 1 Saint Louis (14-6) vs. No. 4 Mississippi State (15-14)

No. 2 Richmond (13-8) vs. No. 3 Toledo (21-8)

Decrease proper bracket first spherical:

No. 1 Ole Miss (16-11) vs. No. 4 Louisiana Tech (21-7)

No. 2 Saint Mary’s (14-9) vs. No. 3 Western Kentucky (20-7)

2021 NIT schedule, scores

The NIT will begin with the primary spherical, which takes place over 4 days from March 17-20. Every ensuing spherical will happen over the course of a day, concluding with the third-place and championship video games on March 28.

Under is the complete schedule:

Spherical 1 (March 17-20)

Winners in daring.

Game Date Time (ET) TV Game 1: No. 2 Richmond 76, No. 3 Toledo 66 Game 2: No. 3 Western Kentucky 69, No. 2 Saint Mary’s 67 Game 3: No. 3 N.C. State 75, No. 2 Davidson 61 Game 4: No. 2 Boise State 85, No. 3 SMU 84 Game 5: No. 1 Colorado State 75, No. 4 Buffalo 73 Game 6: No. 4 Louisiana Tech 70, Effectively. 1 Ole Miss 61 Game 7: No. 1 Memphis vs. No. 4 Dayton March 20 Midday ESPN, fuboTV (7-day free trial) Game 8: No. 1 Saint Louis vs. No. 4 Mississippi State — 5 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Quarterfinals (March 25)

Semifinals (March 27)

Third-place recreation (March 28)

NIT championship (March 28)