No Truth in Chiranjeevi Lucifer remake

The Malayalam motion drama Lucifer which was launched in the 12 months 2019 starring Mohanlal, is all set to be remade in Telugu with Mohan Raja steering the captain’ wheel. Lucifer helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran was the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of 2019. Now Chiranjeevi goes to play in its Telugu remake, underneath the path of Mohan Raja, who is understood for helming movies corresponding to Jayam, Santosh Subramaniam, M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi, and Thani Oruvan. Just lately it was heard that girl Celebrity Nayantara has been roped in Lucifer remake to play the essential function in Chiranjeevi starrer. In the meantime, for the previous few days, the information has been circulating that Trisha Krishnan will probably be changing Nayantara in Lucifer remake of Chiranjeevi. However the sources near the makers of Lucifer remake revealed that there isn’t a reality in the information that’s in circulation.

The movie Lucifer remake is ready to start capturing quickly, after the completion of Chiranjeevi’ shoot with director Koratala Siva and Kajal Aggarwal for social message oriented film Acharya.

Lucifer remake is collectively backed by NV Prasad and Ram Charan whereas it has the music by Thaman.

Woman Celebrity Nayantara was additionally seen taking part in the feminine lead in Chiru’ earlier providing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.