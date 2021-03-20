Rather a lot is on the road for the Hornets. Picture: Getty Photographs

There are two months left within the season, and the Charlotte Hornets are nonetheless sixth within the Japanese Convention.

Even over midway by the NBA season, and with 32 video games remaining, seeing the Hornets firmly within the playoff image is startling. It’s not one thing many people have been fairly prepared for. It’s not fairly as jarring as seeing Kyle Korver in an All-Star sport a number of years in the past, however one thing to that impact. Nonetheless, lower than six video games separate the 4-by-11 seeds within the east. And the Hornets’ present stretch of video games might decide the remainder of their season in both path.

In the event you stated that Devonte’ Graham’s manufacturing would get significantly worse from final season and that the Hornets can be higher anyway, that may’ve been difficult to foresee, however that’s what’s occurring in Charlotte. Graham’s productions dropped from 18.2 factors and seven.5 assists on 38/37/82 capturing splits, touchdown him fifth in Most Improved Player voting, to only 13.3 factors and 5.3 assists per sport on 36/36/78 splits.

However rather than his emergence has been a blossoming, unlikely trio of two outdoors All-Star candidates from earlier this month, in addition to the possible Rookie of the Yr. Free agent acquisition Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier are each averaging 20.4 factors per contest, with Rozier including 3.8 rebounds and three.2 assists, and Hayward recording 5.5 boards and 4.1 assists. Rozier’s capturing splits are profession-highs throughout the board (aside from free throws) at 48/42.5/84, whereas Hayward’s at 48/40/87, giving him a distant however doable shot on the lauded 50/40/90 class.

And, in fact, there’s LaMelo Ball.

Ball led all rookies in scoring for a great portion of the season earlier than being overtaken by Anthony Edwards, however nonetheless leads his class in assists and is second in rebounds. He’s at present averaging 16.0 factors, 6.2 assists, and 5.9 rebounds, with capturing splits of 45/38/80, easing considerations over his jumper main as much as this previous 12 months’s draft.

G/O Media might get a fee

However the true problem for the Hornets lies inside their present stretch of video games. As of this writing, they’re at present wrapped in a 5-sport highway journey, of which they started 0-2 after losses to the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers. Tonight, they’ll face the Clippers, adopted by the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets. They’ll get a two-sport reprieve in location solely between March 26 and 28, however they’re internet hosting the playoff-sure (and championship aspiring) Miami Warmth and Phoenix Suns.

After which, the true shit arrives.

Between March 30 and April 9, the Hornets will endure six consecutive highway video games. (Throughout a pandemic, in case we’re simply disregarding that ingredient completely nowadays.) And the six video games are as follows: Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder, and Milwaukee Bucks. We’re more likely to see at the least half of these groups within the playoffs, with the Wizards and Pacers possible at the least remaining within the combine all season lengthy. For the reason that starting of March, the Hornets have been 0-3 in opposition to possible playoff groups, with a 4-sport successful streak being put collectively in opposition to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, and Sacramento Kings.

And that’s not a nasty factor both, however these are the sort of groups the Hornets now should defeat to stay the place they’re. It’ll imply they’re forward of schedule, and extra importantly, it’ll give the Michael Jordan-owned franchise extra optimism if they may make the playoffs constructed round a newly acquired free agent, an overachieving veteran, and the rookie of the 12 months.

Hold your eyes on them between now and the commerce deadline, too.