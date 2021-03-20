Official Nani HIT 2 with Adivi Sesh

(*2*)

As soon as once more, pure Star Nani is popping producer and this time for Adivi Sesh. It’s recognized information that Nani floated his personal manufacturing home Wall Poster Cinema and is earlier manufacturing enterprise was HIT wherein Falaknuma Das fame Vishwak Sen performed the lead function and it was a blockbuster on the field workplace. And the work for Hit Sequel is on. Right this moment morning Nani made official announcement concerning Hit 2 wherein Adivi Sesh will play the lead function and it is going to be helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, who made his debut with the primary half. The title poster of Hit 2 is out as we speak morning.

The younger actor Vishwak Sen has opted out of HIT sequel, and he has been changed by Goodachari fame Adivi Sesh. Vishwak Sen had performed the lead within the extremely profitable unique movie.

On the otherside, Adivi Sesh is busy with the pan Indian movie Main, and as soon as he completes that, he’ll begin the Hit sequel, which will likely be bankrolled by Gentleman star. Whereas the primary a part of the thriller drama HIT was the story of Vikram Rudraraju from Telangana HIT, the second half – HIT 2 will give attention to the journey of KD from Andhra Pradesh HIT. He left the film lovers to guess who and what KD means.