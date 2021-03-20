NCAA Tournament Second Round: (4) Oklahoma State (21-8) vs (12) Oregon State (18-12) prediction and faculty basketball recreation preview.

Oklahoma State vs Oregon State Game Preview

Why Oregon State Will Win

The protection that locked down within the Pac-12 Tournament on the way in which to the championship bought the job down within the 70-56 win over Tennessee by doing what it does finest – locking down the three.

This was one of the best defensive staff within the Pac-12 from the skin, and the Vols bumped into that each one making simply 19% of its probabilities because the Beavers went wire-to-wire with no drama in anyway.

The D is creating a complete lot of straightforward probabilities on the opposite finish, the passing is nice – the Beavers got here up with 20 assists – and the staff has the flexibility to decelerate what Oklahoma State desires to do and make this a grind.

How good has the Oregon State protection been? It’s 14-4 when maintain groups to 70 factors or fewer, and it’s been ready to try this every of the final three video games and in eight of the final ten video games.

Oklahoma State solely managed 69 in opposition to Liberty. Nevertheless …

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

That was an aberration.

The 69-60 win over Liberty was hardly regular for the high-powered Cowboys. They scored 70 or extra every of their final 9 video games and was solely below the mark 4 instances on the yr – they received two of them.

It was hardly one of the best efficiency by OSU, however it pulled away when it needed to, it was strong on the transfer within the second half, and it overcame an uncharacteristically unhealthy day from three to maneuver on. The Cowboys don’t should hit from the skin to win, however after they’re on, neglect it.

They’ll should be extra inventive and maintain issues shifting a bit extra in opposition to the Oregon State three level protection, however it’ll be the glass that will get it accomplished. The Beavers are good on the boards, however the Cowboys are higher, and …

What’s Going To Occur

Oregon State has the right combination to drag this off.

The Beavers cross properly, they guard higher, they usually don’t make a complete lot of errors and aren’t losing their possessions.

Oklahoma State has the expertise, and it has Cade Cunningham to probably take over, however the offense turns the ball over a complete bunch and the protection isn’t tight sufficient. Oregon State is hitting 48% or earlier than from the sector in 5 of its final six video games, and the momentum and nice play are about to proceed.

Oklahoma State vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Oregon State 71, Oklahoma State 69

Line: Oklahoma State -5.5, rpm: 143.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Should See Score: 3.5

