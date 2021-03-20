Priya Anand greenlight for passionate kiss

Priya Anand has been roped in an upcoming Tamil movie, which is the Tamil remake of hit Bollywood movie, Andhadhun, by which she is going to play the feminine lead. Prashanth is enjoying the lead position and he’s entering into Ayushmann Khurrana‘ footwear. Prashanth took to social media to share an image of himself with Priya Anand from the units of their film which is titled Andhagan. The film was formally launched on tenth March in Chennai, with a proper pooja ceremony.

In response to the most recent report, Priya Anand is doing the feminine lead in Andhagan which was initially carried out by Radhika Apte. The upcoming movie is being directed and backed by Prashanth’s father and senior filmmaker Thiagarajan who is thought for helming Shock, Ponnar Shankar, Aanazhagan, and Mambattiyan. Yogi Babu can also be the a part of this drama and he will probably be seen enjoying an auto driver.

The Hindi film Andhadhun has a number of passionate liplock between Ayushmann Khurrana and Kabali fame Radhika Apte. Most younger actresses in movie trade aren’t shying away for performing in intimate and kissing scenes. And now we’ve got to attend and see whether or not Priya Anand will probably be prepared for the intimate scenes and kisses in Andhagan. Andhadhun is a thriller drama and Bollywood hero Ayushmann Khuranna garnered his first Nationwide Movie Award for Finest Actor for this film.