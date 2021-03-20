Ram Charan happy for his brother Manchu Vishnu Mosagallu

Mosagallu starring Manchu Vishnu and Kajal Aggarwal was launched yesterday on nineteenth March and acquired constructive response by the film lovers and critics on its opening day. The film Mosagallu, based mostly on the IT rip-off, is helmed by Hollywood filmmaker Jeffrey Chin. At this time morning, mega energy Star Ram Charan took to his Twitter to despatched the congratulatory message to his brother Manchu Vishnu, Suniel Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal for the film.

Rangasthalam star Ram Charan stated that he was very happy after listening to the constructive response of Mosagallu and he congratulated the whole group of the movie. Charan additionally showered praises on the efficiency of Manchu Vishnu, Suniel Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal.

Mosagallu is bankrolled by Vishnu Manchu underneath the banner of AVA Leisure and 24 Frames Manufacturing unit. Manchu Vishnu and Kajal Aggarwal starrer is predicated on true occasions of a big scale technical help rip-off. Within the film, Kajal Aggarwal and Vishnu are taking part in the function of scamster siblings and labels themselves because the brokers of the US IRS. The thriller drama additionally has Ruhi Singh, Navdeep, Naveen Chandra, Aakash Dabhade in the essential roles.

On the work entrance, Ram Charan will likely be seen in Rajamouli’ RRR and Koratala Siva’ Acharya.