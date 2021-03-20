Ram Pothineni signs his next with Boyapati Srinu?

If ongoing buzz within the media and the movie business are to be believed, the younger and energetic actor Ram Pothineni has signed his next venture which shall be helmed by none aside from Boyapati Srinu, who is thought for making mass masala films.

The sources say that Boyapati and Ram met not too long ago and mentioned the potential for a venture, which is touted to be an motion drama. Ram Pothineni who may be very impressed with the narration, gave his nod and the film shall be bankrolled by Miryala Ravindar Reddy who’s at present bankrolling Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu’ mass entertainer #BB3. After wrapping up the shoot of #BB3, Boyapati Srinu will begin working for his next venture.

On the otherside, at present Ram Pothineni is working with Lingusamy for upcoming bilingual Telugu Tamil film which has Uppena lady Krithi Shetty within the feminine lead position. The film is backed by Srinivasaa Chitturi. Ram may also be a part of the units of Boyapati’ directorial enterprise after the discharge of Lingusamy’ movie.

Boyapati Srinu’ earlier providing was actioner drama Vinaya Vidheya Rama starreing Mega Energy Star Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, which was a dud on the field workplace. On the otherside, Ram Pothineni was final seen enjoying the lead position in Pink.