Rang De is an upcoming Telugu romantic movie, by which the younger actor Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh are taking part in the lead function. Nithiin was final seen taking part in the lead function in Test co starring Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier, however the film was ended up a dud on the field workplace and this time he’s pinning lot of hopes on Rang De, which is gearing up for the grand launch on twenty sixth of this month. In accordance with the most recent report, Rang De has accomplished the censor formailities and obtained U/A certificate from the censor board. The film starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh is prepared for an enormous launch on the twenty sixth of this month.

The theatrical trailer launch occasion of soon-to-release romantic comedy, Rang De, was launched yesterday night time. The makers additionally organized the pre launch occasion in Kurnool yesterday night time. The trailer of Rang De has already turn out to be a speaking level and raised the expectations on Rang De.

The film Rang De is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Naga Vamsi. On the event of pre launch occasion, Nithiin mentioned, “I witnessed immense love right here and we’re arriving with a pure love story on twenty sixth march. Bless me and my group.”