Rang De Trailer review Fun filled

Rang De starring Nithiin and Mahanti fame Keerthy Suresh is among the a lot hyped initiatives of Telugu movie business, which is gearing up for the grand launch on twenty sixth March. Yesterday, the director Venky Atluri took to his twitter to unveil the trailer of his directorial enterprise Rang De. Bheeshma fame Nithiin is launched as a center class boy, whereas Keerthy Suresh is a woman who has been taking part in spoilsport in his life. Rang De is all concerning the variations between them and the way they nonetheless fall head over heels in love with one another. The makers additionally revealed the define of Rang De’ plot, leaving the viewers anticipating a vibrant watch. The trailer of Rang de is loaded with a rainbow of feelings.

Aside from the enjoyable between the lead pair, what grabs consideration is the visible work by cinematographer PC Sreeram and BGM by Devi Sri Prasad.

Rang De is a romantic entertainer which additionally has Sai Kumar, Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Vineeth within the essential roles, is backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi beneath Sithara Entertainments banner.

In the meantime, Keerthy Suresh is at the moment engaged on Telugu Celebrity Mahesh Babu’s Sarakaru Vaari Paata. She can be part of Tamil movie, Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth.