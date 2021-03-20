We have now seen gamers ejected for fighting and coaches ejected for arguing in sports activities. Nevertheless, this could be a brand new one.
A recreation between Japanese Mississippi Neighborhood Faculty and Itawamba Neighborhood Faculty. ended with controversy as a referee and EMCC’s Buddy Stephens, who coached Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly, had been each ejected from a recreation after an altercation.
The whole scuffle was captured on Netflix’s “Final Chance U.”
Ref Punches “Final Chance U” Coach
Stephens was clearly upset over one thing. He goes to a referee on the sideline and tells him to “let him deal with it.” They each change some heated phrases and drop F-bombs.
The referee then pushes Stephens, who takes problem with the shove. The ref throws a clipboard at Stephens’ head then seems to be to attach with left hook to the coach’s face.
Right here is the account of the affair from reporter Brandon Shields:
Apparently this wasn’t all, as not lengthy after this, a participant was ejected after one other battle broke out.
EMCC went on to win 48-24 in what was undoubtedly a wild and really distinctive recreation.
Buddy Stephens was the pinnacle coach for the primary two seasons of Netflix’s “Final Chance U.” It was moments like these that made him a favourite.
This put up was initially revealed on September 27, 2015.