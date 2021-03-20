Riverdale has cemented itself as our popular culture staple since its premiere in 2017. The TV present based mostly on the iconic comedian e-book collection has us hooked on its intriguing storyline, mysterious characters, and aesthetic movie places (Pop’s Diner!).

With season 5 on a roll and nearing its finale, the new installment of Riverdale not solely unfolds characteristically, however oddly complicates the storyline with little to no logic at some factors.

The extremely awaited season 5 of The CW collection is set seven years from the characters’ commencement from Riverdale Excessive. The synopsis for Riverdale’s season 5 goes one thing like this: “From an epic Senior Promenade to a bittersweet Commencement, there are plenty of emotional moments and goodbyes but to return [. . .] with some {couples} breaking apart, as everybody goes their separate methods to varsity [. . .] or elsewhere.”

As the present’s characters turn into younger adults of their twenties – life, romance, and household must be navigated by way of, particularly since we all know life at Riverdale is by no means easy!

With so a lot happening in season 5, it’s straightforward to overlook a few of these loopy & illogical moments from the present – learn on to seek out out what’s so nuts about Riverdale. Spoilers forward!

Timeless

Though Riverdale by no means specified what timeline the story is set in, it has dropped a couple of hints right here & there to ascertain its modern timeline. Nonetheless, season 5’s seven-year time leap to 2021 fully distorted the beforehand considerably iffy timeline of the present.

Starting with Veronica Lodge’s sassy comment of “It’s 2021, Chad. Haven’t you heard?”, if the highschool years of Riverdale’s crew are set in the years 2011-2014 in keeping with the time leap – there are a few discrepancies that occur to seem.

Jughead’s demise

In season 4, episode 15, Jughead “dies” in the 12 months 2020 whereas we simply famous their commencement takes place in 2014. . . make it make sense!

And in the identical episode, we additionally get a title card for Jughead “Life’s not an Agatha Christie novel, it’s loads messier” the place the card places Jones’s start 12 months in 2001. If that’s true, Jughead can be round nineteen or twenty years in 2021. Nonetheless, Jones together with the relaxation occur to have graduated and have had seven years handed after by. . . 2021 – thus, bringing us again to the maze of Riverdale timeline.

(*5*)

Futuristic (?) references

One other discrepancy happens in Riverdale’s dialogue which appears very present in comparison with the story’s alleged timeline of early 2010s.

Exhibit A: when Veronica makes a really hip reference to the HBO Max’s drama Euphoria that premiered in 2019 whereas describing the Stonewall get together: “It’s like A Midsummer Evening’s Dream had a child with Euphoria.” The Stonewall get together happens of their senior 12 months aka 2014 (allegedly).

Exhibit B is when the characters point out 2018’s Love, Simon in season 2 of Riverdale. Season 2 needed to happen in 2011-2012 if we transfer with the speculation of the characters graduating in 2014. Once more, the time hole is bizarre!

Harvard acceptance

In season 4, episode 8, Veronica Lodge will get accepted into Harvard for its “Class of 2024” main us to imagine that she graduates in 2020 together with the others. Seven 12 months time catapult from 2020 can be 2027 and but, it occurs to be 2021 in the newest season!

iPhones

The most important discrepancy of the present can be the in depth use of iPhones in virtually each scene whereas the characters costume themselves as if it’s the ‘50s & ‘60s. Whereas this might not be a giant deal to many, it’d nonetheless throw off some Riverdale followers with season 5’s complicated onset.

—

Are you maintaining with Riverdale season 5? What do you consider the present’s timeline? For those who consider related or new discrepancies in the present, tell us in the feedback beneath!