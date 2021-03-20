Roman Abramovich says Chelsea Women are “essential” to the membership and he can not perceive why house owners wouldn’t wish to spend money on girls’s groups.

Chelsea Women had been shaped within the second 12 months of Abramovich’s tenure at Stamford Bridge and are the defending Women’s Tremendous League (WSL) champions.

They’re additionally presently two factors clear on the high of WSL, defeating Everton 3-0 on Wednesday after they lifted the Women’s League Cup trophy on Sunday.

Chelsea Women is “a essential a part of Chelsea and shapes who we’re as a membership,” Abramovich has told Forbes in a rare interview.

"I see no purpose why golf equipment wouldn't wish to assist girls's soccer and supply the absolute best alternative for them to succeed," he mentioned.















WSL leaders Chelsea nonetheless have room for enchancment, in keeping with supervisor Emma Hayes, after a 3-0 win over Everton saved them two factors clear on the high



“For me, that is each in regards to the precept, however, additionally, girls’s soccer has enormous potential. If girls’s soccer acquired the identical degree as assist as males’s soccer, the game would clearly be equally profitable on the enterprise facet.”

Abramovich additionally mentioned within the interview that it’s his aim for Chelsea’s males’s group “to maintain profitable trophies” and to construct for the longer term.

Since Abramovich grew to become proprietor in July 2003, the boys’s group have gained 18 trophies together with again-to-again Premier League titles in 2005 and 2006 below Jose Mourinho.

Roman Abramovich says he’s dedicated to serving to Chelsea win extra extra trophies



In 2012, in addition they grew to become the primary membership from London to win the Champions League.

“I feel the trophies converse for themselves and present what we as a membership have been capable of obtain over these years and it’s my aim for us to maintain profitable trophies going ahead and construct for the longer term,” Abramovich added.

"The membership was right here earlier than me, and might be right here after me, however my job is to make sure we're as profitable as we could be at the moment, in addition to construct for the longer term."















Chelsea might be joyful to have drawn Porto within the Champions League quarter-finals, says Glen Johnson



Abramovich additionally mentioned racism within the interview and the necessity for Chelsea to proceed making a stand.

This week a number of of the membership’s high gamers welcomed Abramovich personally funding the membership’s newest enterprise within the combat in opposition to racism, the ‘No To Hate’ marketing campaign.

“Each time I get despatched examples of racist abuse that our gamers face, I’m shocked,” he mentioned. “It’s disgraceful that that is the truth for not simply our gamers, however for anybody focused by this form of abuse.

“If we as a membership could make a distinction on this space, in combating antisemitism, racism and selling tolerance, I’m decided to face behind it and contribute in no matter approach I can.”

