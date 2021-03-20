Kaanta Laga Lady and Large Boss 13 contestant Shefali jariwala made headlines with Maldives trip seaside bikini physique pictures which have been shared on her social media. The actress, mannequin is now spending time within the Maldives.

The 38-years-old actress and mannequin Shefali jariwala lately made in information along with her viral seaside pictures shared on her Instagram. Within the photos, she could be seen doing enjoyable on the seaside in bikini outfits and was trying daring in summer season outfits.

Be careful Shefali Jariwala Footage Shared on Social Media Instagram From Maldives:

Shefali seems so lovely on this sun-kissed scorching summer season gown outfit.

Shefali exhibits off her physique curves in a purple bikini seaside outfit. Have you ever famous that she has shiny lips and the locket she is carrying, making her so fashionista?

This black bikini seaside outfit with cool glasses with a ponytail coiffure making these photos so attractive, scorching scorching, and daring. Don’t overlook to swipe proper the pictures.

The actress has crossed 1.5 million fan following on Instagram. Her followers actually like and made her pictures viral on web.

Shefali Jariwala turned famous from a well-known music video Kaanta Laga in 2002. Later, she appeared in a dance actuality present Nach Baliye 5 along with her boyfriend. In 2018, she performed feminine protagonist in ALT Balaji’s net collection Child Come Naa alongside actor Shreyas talpade. In 2019, she was a contestant within the actuality present Bigg Boss 13.

Speaking about extra, Shefali was married to musician Harmeet Singh from Meet Brothers in 2004 however later the couple had an unpleasant divorce after 5 years in 2009 the place Shefali had pressed some robust expenses in opposition to Harmeet. After that, she married to actor Parag Tyagi

in 2014.

